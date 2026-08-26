Poco lee scheduled for September 15 london court hearing

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 26, 2026

Key Points

Snaresbrook Crown Court confirms Poco Lee’s case is listed for plea and trial preparation on September 15, 2026

Court says the precise hearing time and courtroom will be released the day before the proceedings

Benjamin Kuti says the Nigerian entertainer is on remand in the UK and is expected to enter a plea

Main Story

Snaresbrook Crown Court in London has confirmed that Nigerian dancer and socialite Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, is scheduled to appear before the court on September 15, 2026, over an alleged assault case.

The court confirmed the listing in correspondence on Tuesday, August 25, following an inquiry about reports concerning the entertainer. James Baker, the court’s Admin Team Lead, said the matter is officially listed for plea and trial preparation on the scheduled date.

Baker said the court could not provide the precise time or courtroom ahead of the hearing, adding that the information would only become available on the day before the proceedings.

“I can confirm that this case is currently listed at Snaresbrook Crown Court for plea and trial preparation on the 15th September 2026. Criminal Court hearings are open to the public. Precise times and courtroom information will not be available until the day before the hearing,” James Baker, Admin Team Lead, Snaresbrook Crown Court, said.

The court’s confirmation follows earlier claims by Benjamin Kuti, founder of the Community of Nigerians in the United Kingdom and popularly known as Oluomo of Derby, that Poco Lee was being held on remand in the UK.

Kuti said he was aware of the development through his regular attendance at court proceedings and his involvement in supporting Nigerians facing legal matters in the United Kingdom.

He said the September hearing would ordinarily involve the defendant entering a guilty or not-guilty plea.

Reports about Poco Lee’s alleged detention began circulating online in August. However, the court correspondence confirming the September hearing does not provide detailed information about the specific allegations.

What’s Being Said

“I can confirm that the reports are true. Poco Lee is currently on remand in a UK prison. His next court date is scheduled for the second week of September, when he is expected to have a plea hearing,” Benjamin Kuti, founder, Community of Nigerians in the United Kingdom, said.

Kuti also said he planned to attend the proceedings to support the Nigerian community member and urged that the legal process be allowed to take its course.

The court has independently confirmed that the case is officially listed, but has not disclosed further details of the allegations in its correspondence.

What’s Next

Poco Lee is scheduled to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15, 2026, for plea and trial preparation

The precise hearing time and courtroom are expected to be made available on September 14, 2026

The proceedings will determine the next stage of the criminal case, with the allegations remaining subject to the UK judicial process

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The court confirmation moves the Poco Lee case from reports surrounding his alleged detention to a formally listed court proceeding. The September 15 hearing will provide the next significant procedural step, while the allegations remain unproven and Poco Lee is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until a court determines otherwise.

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The structure above follows the Daily News Brief requirements in the supplied BizWatch Nigeria editorial guide, including the three-point Key Points section, tight Main Story, one-to-two voices in “What’s Being Said,” time-bound “What’s Next,” and the optional Bottom Line for a story with clear legal significance.