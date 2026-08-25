Customs Lilypond Export Command witnesses leadership transition as Ariyibi retires, Salako assumes acting role

Key points

Comptroller Samuel Olusanya Ariyibi has retired from the Nigeria Customs Service.

He formally handed over leadership of the Lilypond Export Command to Deputy Comptroller Olusola O. Salako.

Salako will serve as Acting Customs Area Controller.

The incoming Acting CAC has pledged to advance trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and stakeholder engagement.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command, has witnessed a leadership transition following the retirement of its outgoing Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Samuel Olusanya Ariyibi, and the assumption of office by Deputy Comptroller Olusola O. Salako as Acting Customs Area Controller.

The formal handing-over and taking-over ceremony, conducted in line with established administrative procedures of the Service, marked the end of Ariyibi’s tenure at the Command and the beginning of a new leadership phase.

In his farewell remarks, Ariyibi expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, the management of the Service, officers and men of the Command and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure.

He attributed the achievements recorded by the Command during his administration to teamwork, professionalism, discipline, dedication and effective collaboration among officers and stakeholders.

Ariyibi, who retired after what the Command described as a distinguished and meritorious career, urged officers and men to extend the same level of cooperation and commitment to the new Acting CAC.

He also encouraged them to sustain the operational standards and gains achieved during his tenure, expressing confidence that the new leadership would build on the existing foundation and further advance the mandate of the Lilypond Export Command.

The Issues

The leadership transition comes at a time when the Command is expected to sustain operational efficiency while continuing to support Nigeria’s export drive. Maintaining institutional continuity, discipline among personnel and strong collaboration with stakeholders will be critical to preserving existing gains.

The new leadership will also face the responsibility of advancing key Customs mandates, including trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and efforts to curb smuggling, while ensuring that the Command continues to contribute effectively to national economic development.

What’s Being Said

Outgoing Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Samuel Olusanya Ariyibi, credited the Command’s achievements to collective effort, noting that teamwork, discipline, professionalism and cooperation were central to the progress recorded during his tenure.

He urged officers and men of the Command to support his successor and remain committed to sustaining the operational standards already established.

Meanwhile, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Olusola O. Salako, commended Ariyibi for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Nigeria Customs Service and his contributions to the development of the Lilypond Export Command.

Salako pledged to provide “purposeful, responsive and professional leadership” while advancing the core mandates of the Service, particularly in trade facilitation, regulatory compliance, anti-smuggling operations and stakeholder engagement.

He also called on officers, men and stakeholders to continue to demonstrate cooperation, discipline and professionalism in support of the Command’s strategic objectives.

What’s Next

As Salako assumes office in an acting capacity, attention will shift to how the new leadership consolidates on the achievements of the previous administration and strengthens the Command’s role in facilitating exports and supporting national economic development.

The Command is expected to continue working with relevant stakeholders to improve operational effectiveness and advance the broader objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Bottom Line

The retirement of Comptroller Ariyibi marks the end of one chapter at the Lilypond Export Command, while the appointment of Deputy Comptroller Salako as Acting CAC signals the beginning of another. The key challenge for the new leadership will be sustaining existing gains while strengthening the Command’s contribution to trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and Nigeria’s economic growth.