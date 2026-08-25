Dolly Parton, country music Icon, dies at 80

Key Points

Country music singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has died at 80, her family says.

Parton sold more than 100 million records and won 11 Grammy Awards.

Her career spanned music, film, television, business and philanthropy.

Main Story

Dolly Parton, the celebrated American country music singer, songwriter and actress whose career spanned nearly six decades, has died at the age of 80.

Parton died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, according to her family. Her publicist did not disclose a cause of death.

The singer had recently told People magazine that she was dealing with unspecified health issues but intended to continue working.

Parton began writing songs as a child, with her first known composition, “Little Tiny Tasseltop,” written when she was about six years old about a corncob doll.

She went on to become one of the best-selling female recording artists in history, selling more than 100 million records and winning 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her best-known songs included “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You”, the latter of which became a global hit after being recorded by Whitney Houston.

Parton also built a career outside music, appearing in films including “9 to 5”, “Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas”. She also hosted a television variety show and established Dollywood, a theme park in Tennessee.

Her songwriting catalogue was extensive, with Parton estimated to have written about 3,000 songs during her lifetime, although she recorded roughly 450 of them.

The Issues

Parton’s influence extended beyond entertainment. Her childhood poverty and upbringing in rural Tennessee became recurring themes in her music and public identity.

She also used her wealth and public profile to support causes including education, literacy and medical research.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, becoming an early financial supporter of research connected to Moderna’s vaccine development.

Her literacy programme provided books to preschool children in the United States and several other countries, while she also supported scholarships for students in her home county in Tennessee.

Parton’s career also demonstrated how artists could build businesses and cultural institutions around their personal brands, with Dollywood becoming a major tourist attraction in Tennessee.

What’s Being Said

“By her example, we believed anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.” — Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew

“I loved that little doll. I expressed myself and my feelings through writing – I’m sure what I was thinking was, ‘Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.’” — Dolly Parton

“Mama had this haunting voice, and Lord you would feel it.” — Dolly Parton

“I thought she was beautiful. But everybody said, ‘She’s trash!’” — Dolly Parton

“I look one way and am another.” — Dolly Parton

“I love to write poetic songs and sing flowery words. I like to make you see something visually, so I want to paint a picture. And I love to come up with clever lines, not just like a songwriter, but like a poet.” — Dolly Parton

“I feel like I’m closest to God when I write.” — Dolly Parton

“At the end of the day, I hope that I will be remembered as a good songwriter. The songs are my legacy.” — Dolly Parton

What’s Next

Parton’s death is expected to prompt renewed attention to her extensive music catalogue, film work, business ventures and philanthropic legacy.

Her influence will also continue through the artists who recorded her songs and the institutions and programmes she established during her lifetime.

Bottom Line

Dolly Parton’s career extended far beyond her success as a country singer. From a childhood in rural Tennessee, she became an internationally recognised songwriter, performer, actress and entrepreneur whose music reached audiences across generations. Her combination of songwriting, business and philanthropy established a legacy that extended well beyond the stage.