US Strategic Petroleum Reserve drops as administration plans further sales

KEY POINTS

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) declined by nearly 800,000 barrels last week, leaving stockpiles at 283 million barrels—the lowest level since October 1982.

The Trump administration has moved forward with plans to solicit bids from companies to buy an additional 40 million barrels of crude oil from the reserve.

Global energy stockpiles remain under severe strain, with Saudi Aramco chief Amin Nasser describing worldwide reserves as scarily thin amid ongoing supply-demand imbalances.

MAIN STORY

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped by almost 800,000 barrels last week, declining to 283 million barrels as the Trump administration presses ahead with plans to sell an additional 40 million barrels in the coming months.

New data released by the US Department of Energy highlights the dwindling backstop, which now covers roughly two weeks of domestic oil consumption. The depletion comes amid widespread global concerns regarding tight inventories, with Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser warning at a London energy forum that international stockpiles are critically low.

While coordinated G7 plans aim to release up to 100 million barrels of emergency fuel including frontloaded diesel supplies, drawdowns from the US reserve have steadily continued without immediate refills. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the strategic reserves will be rapidly replenished through energy agreements, notably pointing to arrangements involving Venezuela.

However, energy analysts caution that refilling the heavily depleted reserves will be a complex, multi-year process. Meanwhile, the administration is preparing executive actions to expand access to tax-exempt diesel to support agricultural sectors ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

THE ISSUES

Rapidly depleting strategic petroleum reserves to combat short-term price spikes risks leaving domestic infrastructure vulnerable to severe geopolitical supply shocks. Balancing emergency fuel releases with the complex, long-term logistical challenges of refilling government reserves requires sustained policy coordination.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I’ll be helping [farmers] with diesel.” – Donald Trump, US President

“Releasing stockpiles will buy economies some time but won’t fix the imbalances that have developed between supply and demand.” – Amin Nasser, Chief Executive, Saudi Aramco

WHAT’S NEXT

The Department of Energy will review industry bids for the upcoming 40-million-barrel crude sale while monitoring the execution of coordinated G7 emergency fuel releases.

BOTTOM LINE

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to its lowest level since 1982 as the administration pursues additional crude sales and emergency fuel releases to tame energy prices