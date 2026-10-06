MAN urges local patronage during electioneering

KEY POINTS

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and government agencies to prioritize local products during electioneering activities.

Speaking at the 54th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, MAN President Francis Meshioye emphasized that increased patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods will stimulate industrial growth and job creation.

Stakeholders also highlighted critical manufacturing bottlenecks, including soaring energy costs and heavy reliance on imported production inputs.

MAIN STORY

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged key political and government stakeholders to prioritize made-in-Nigeria products throughout the electioneering period.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday at the opening of the 54th Annual General Meeting and the Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition, MAN President Mr. Francis Meshioye stated that forthcoming elections offer a strategic platform to demonstrate active support for domestic industries. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and government agencies to give preference to locally manufactured items.

Meshioye urged President Bola Tinubu to fast-track the implementation of Executive Orders 003 and 005 alongside the Nigeria First Policy, advocating strict sanctions for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies that fail to comply.

Echoing these sentiments, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), noted that effective policy execution and lower energy costs are vital to positioning Nigeria as an industrial hub. MAN Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir added that the association is actively engaging universities through memoranda of understanding to bridge industry skill gaps and foster long-term technological collaboration.

THE ISSUES

Heavy reliance on imported production inputs and raw materials undermines domestic value addition and strains foreign exchange reserves. High energy expenses and infrastructural deficits continue to constrain manufacturing competitiveness across domestic and regional markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“All should give priority to the patronage of made-in-Nigeria items at this electioneering period and at all times and in all cases.” – Mr. Francis Meshioye, President, MAN

“It is not policy that will make manufacturing work. Policy has its own role, but eventually, it is how we approach the implementation of the policies.” – Prof. Ayo Omotayo, Director-General, NIPSS

WHAT’S NEXT

MAN will proceed with private sessions and specialized stakeholder panels during its three-day AGM to evaluate industrial policies and sector performance.

BOTTOM LINE

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has urged political actors and government agencies to champion local patronage during election campaigns to bolster domestic industrial growth.