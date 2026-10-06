Defence Minister Musa mourns personnel killed in military plane crash

KEY POINTS

Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a military aircraft with tail number NAF 931 involving Armed Forces personnel.

The incident claimed the lives of officers and airmen who were on a routine flight mission while serving the nation.

Musa stated that a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash had been ordered to ascertain the cause and reinforce operational safety protocols.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, has expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a military aircraft with tail number NAF 931 involving personnel of the Armed Forces.

Musa, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the incident claimed the lives of officers and airmen who were on routine flight mission while serving the nation.

“This painful incident claimed the lives of brave officers and airmen who were engaged in routine flight mission while serving our nation with courage, unyielding devotion, and selfless patriotism. The loss of these valiant patriots is an irreparable blow not only to the military high command and their comrades-in-arms, but to the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said. Musa added that the officers and men exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to the defence of the fatherland.

Musa extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the Armed Forces and families of the fallen heroes. He also condoled with families of civilians on board the ill-fated aircraft. Furthermore, the minister said a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash had been ordered to ascertain the cause and ensure reinforcement of operational safety protocols across military aviation units.

THE ISSUES

Ensuring rigorous operational safety protocols across military aviation units is critical to safeguarding personnel during routine flight missions. Investigating the root causes of military aircraft accidents helps maintain institutional readiness and operational accountability.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This painful incident claimed the lives of brave officers and airmen who were engaged in routine flight mission while serving our nation with courage, unyielding devotion, and selfless patriotism.” – Gen. Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the Armed Forces, and most especially, the immediate families, loved ones, and colleagues of our fallen heroes.” – Gen. Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

WHAT’S NEXT

Authorities will proceed with a comprehensive investigation into the crash while providing support to the families of the fallen personnel and civilians.

BOTTOM LINE

Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa mourned the loss of military personnel and civilians in the NAF 931 aircraft crash, announcing that an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause.