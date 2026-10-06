Gold holds steady amid stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields

KEY POINTS

Spot gold traded near $4,140 an ounce as traders weighed the impact of a stronger dollar and surging Treasury yields on Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

The US dollar hovered near yearly highs, supported by a weakening euro following a French bond selloff, creating headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities.

US Treasury yields climbed to multi-decade peaks following stronger-than-expected inflation data in the services sector, while markets await minutes from the Fed’s September meeting.

MAIN STORY

Gold prices remained largely steady as traders evaluated the dual pressures of a strengthening US dollar and climbing Treasury yields against the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate trajectory according to bloomberg.

Spot bullion held near $4,140 an ounce, pressured by a robust greenback that neared its highest level of the year. The currency strength was partly driven by a retreating euro amid a French bond selloff that heightened concerns over regional financial contagion.

Concurrently, US Treasuries faced renewed downward pressure, pushing longer-dated yields to multi-decade highs. Additional inflationary signals emerged from an Institute for Supply Management report indicating that cost pressures in the US services sector grew at their fastest pace in over four years.

Despite these metrics, Fed officials have tempered expectations for an immediate rate hike, with traders pricing in a modest probability of a borrowing cost increase at the central bank’s upcoming meeting.

Market participants are also looking ahead to the release of the minutes from the September meeting, where rates were adjusted for the first time in three years. Precious metals have faced sustained downward momentum, with gold falling over six percent the previous month and sliding significantly since the onset of the US-Iran conflict in late February.

THE ISSUES

Balancing the dampening effect of elevated Treasury yields and a strong dollar against safe-haven demand driven by macroeconomic uncertainty. Managing inflationary pressures within the services sector while navigating the Federal Reserve’s path for monetary policy adjustments.

WHAT’S NEXT

Markets will monitor the release of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes and ongoing macroeconomic reports to gauge the trajectory of future interest rate decisions.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold prices held near $4,140 an ounce as investors weighed a strong dollar and multi-decade high Treasury yields against shifting Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations.