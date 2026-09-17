PAHO to join global push for stronger pandemic preparedness

KEY POINTS

PAHO will participate in the second UN High Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response on September 25.

The agency says sustained investment in surveillance, laboratories and resilient health systems remains critical.

PAHO reported more than 2.1 million surveillance signals analysed across the Americas in 2025.

MAIN STORY

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) will join global efforts to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The organisation said the Second High Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, scheduled for September 25, would provide an opportunity for countries to assess progress since the first meeting in 2023 and renew political commitment to preventing future pandemics.

PAHO said preparedness remained a critical priority for countries in the Americas as they continued to confront emerging and re emerging health threats while working to build stronger health systems and improve health security.

The discussions will take place amid ongoing health emergencies, economic pressures, climate related threats and declining development assistance. Countries are also expected to consider how preparedness efforts can be sustained amid tighter global financing conditions.

PAHO Director, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, will participate in several high level events during UNGA week, where he is expected to highlight the experience and priorities of the Americas, including the need for sustained investment, strong health systems and greater regional and international cooperation.

The meeting comes as countries advance implementation of the World Health Organisation Pandemic Agreement, strengthen the International Health Regulations and pursue other international commitments on pandemic prevention and response.

According to PAHO, many of the systems required for pandemic preparedness are also essential to routine healthcare. These include disease surveillance, laboratory networks, primary healthcare, infection prevention and control, and resilient health systems.

Barbosa said preparedness could not be developed only when an emergency had already begun.

“Pandemic prevention and preparedness cannot be built only when an emergency occurs. It requires sustained investment in the health systems, laboratories, surveillance and public health capacities that countries need every day,” he said.

He added that the Americas had experience that could contribute to wider global health security efforts, particularly through regional cooperation and stronger national capacity.

The organisation said the COVID 19 pandemic demonstrated the wider consequences of health emergencies, which can disrupt healthcare systems, economies and societies while reversing progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Five years after the pandemic, PAHO said countries had stronger tools and frameworks for responding to health emergencies, although major challenges remained. It identified sustained political commitment, investment in resilient health systems, trust in science and effective international cooperation as key elements of global health security.

THE ISSUES

Pandemic preparedness increasingly depends on health systems that can function effectively before, during and after emergencies. Surveillance networks, laboratories, primary healthcare and infection control therefore remain central to both routine health protection and emergency response. Financing is becoming a major concern as countries face economic pressures and declining development assistance. The September meeting is expected to examine how preparedness gains can be maintained despite a more constrained global financing environment. Access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools remains part of pandemic security. PAHO said it is working with countries to reduce vulnerabilities in regional supplies and expand local production of essential health technologies. Regional cooperation can strengthen countries’ ability to detect and respond to health threats. PAHO’s experience shows how shared surveillance and coordinated emergency mechanisms can support national responses to emerging risks.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Pandemic prevention and preparedness cannot be built only when an emergency occurs. It requires sustained investment in the health systems, laboratories, surveillance and public health capacities that countries need every day.” – Dr Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

“The Americas has important experience to share, including the value of regional cooperation and the importance of strengthening national capacities as part of global health security.” – Dr Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

WHAT’S NEXT

The second UN High Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response will take place on September 25, with countries expected to review progress since 2023 and reinforce international commitments on pandemic preparedness.

PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa will also participate in high level UNGA events focused on health security, investment and cooperation.

BOTTOM LINE

PAHO is pushing for pandemic preparedness to remain a sustained health system priority rather than an emergency response measure. The organisation’s participation at UNGA will focus on maintaining investment, strengthening national capacity and improving international cooperation.