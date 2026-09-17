New TB vaccines expected to become available from 2029

KEY POINTS

Next generation TB vaccines are expected to become available from 2029.

The vaccines could prevent an estimated 7.3 million deaths by 2050.

Gavi projects up to $135 billion in economic benefits for low and middle income countries.

MAIN STORY

The global response to tuberculosis could enter a new phase from 2029, with next generation vaccines expected to become available after more than a century of reliance on a single licensed vaccine.

The projection was highlighted by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, through information shared by the global TB community on its official social media platform.

According to the update, the new vaccines could save an estimated 7.3 million lives by 2050, while generating as much as $135 billion in economic benefits for low and middle income countries over the same period.

The development would mark a significant shift in TB prevention, as the world has relied on a single licensed vaccine for more than 100 years.

The projected impact also points to the importance of moving promising vaccine candidates from development to widespread use, particularly in countries carrying the greatest burden of TB.

Tuberculosis remains a major infectious disease threat globally, with low and middle income countries accounting for most cases and deaths.

Beyond preventing infections, the anticipated vaccines could strengthen efforts to reduce transmission and support international efforts to end the TB epidemic.

THE ISSUES

The expected arrival of new vaccines would expand the tools available for TB prevention after more than a century of dependence on one licensed vaccine. The projected 7.3 million lives saved by 2050 indicates the potential public health impact of improving protection against TB, particularly in countries where the disease burden is highest. Access will be as important as vaccine development. The projected benefits depend on innovative vaccines reaching populations in low and middle income countries where TB continues to cause a large share of global illness and deaths. The potential economic gain also highlights the wider cost of TB. Reducing infections and deaths could help countries avoid some of the economic losses associated with prolonged disease and its impact on communities.

WHAT’S NEXT

The focus will shift towards completing development of the next generation vaccines and ensuring they can reach populations that face the highest TB burden once they become available.

BOTTOM LINE

The anticipated arrival of next generation TB vaccines from 2029 could broaden global prevention efforts after more than 100 years of reliance on one licensed vaccine. Their projected health and economic impact will depend in part on equitable access in high burden countries.