Oil prices fall below $90 as USA tightens pressure on Iran

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 25, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude falls 0.97% to $89.66 per barrel as investors assess weaker demand prospects

US launches Operation Economic Outcast to intensify financial pressure on Iran

Renewed US-Canada trade tensions add to concerns over global economic growth and oil demand

Main Story

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as rising economic tensions between the United States and Iran, alongside renewed trade friction between the US and Canada, heightened concerns about global oil demand.

Brent crude futures for November delivery traded at $89.66 per barrel, down 0.97% from $90.54 previously, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery fell 0.95% to $84.20 per barrel from $85.01.

The decline came a day after the US launched Operation Economic Outcast, a new campaign designed to isolate Iran financially and restrict the economic channels supporting Tehran. The US Treasury said the campaign targets Iran’s financial networks and activities linked to oil smuggling and sanctions evasion.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration’s objective was to cut Iran off from the financial networks supporting its regime, while expanding sanctions risks for entities doing business with Tehran. The campaign includes measures affecting digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping.

The market reaction was relatively restrained because investors are assessing how extensively the measures will be enforced, particularly against countries and companies that continue to trade with Iran.

The oil market is also monitoring the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy transit route whose disruption could significantly affect global crude supplies. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington had not ruled out further military action against Iran, keeping geopolitical supply risks in focus.

Meanwhile, renewed US-Canada trade tensions have added another demand-side concern. The dispute has raised fears that higher tariffs and weaker cross-border trade could weigh on economic activity and energy consumption.

What’s Being Said

“Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” said Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary.

The US Treasury said the campaign represents a sustained effort to restrict the financial networks and revenue channels supporting Iran, particularly those connected to oil and sanctions evasion.

What’s Next

Markets will monitor enforcement of the new US sanctions and their effect on Iranian oil flows

Investors will continue watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of further US military action

The oil market will also assess the effect of renewed US-Canada trade tensions on global economic growth and energy demand

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Oil prices are being pulled in opposite directions by geopolitical supply risks and concerns about global demand. The immediate market response suggests traders are focusing more on the potential economic slowdown than pricing in a major disruption to crude supplies.