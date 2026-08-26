Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies retreat as liquidity bets fade

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 26, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin briefly breaks above $80,000 before selling pressure returns across major digital assets

Treasury plans to increase long-end bond buybacks to at least $4 billion per operation from September 9

Crypto investors remain focused on US liquidity, bond-market conditions and the pending Clarity Act

Main Story

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP retreated on Tuesday as profit-taking emerged across the cryptocurrency market after a strong recent rally driven partly by expectations of improved US liquidity.

Bitcoin briefly moved above $80,000 before giving back part of its advance, while Ethereum and XRP also traded below their earlier session highs. The broader crypto market remained around the $2.68 trillion level, although market conditions remained volatile.

The recent rally has been linked to expectations surrounding US Treasury liquidity support and renewed demand for digital assets. The Treasury Department announced on August 19 that it would at least double the maximum size of its liquidity-support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal Treasury securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation.

The programme covers Treasury securities in the 10-to-20-year and 20-to-30-year maturity sectors and is scheduled to take effect on September 9, continuing through November 4. Treasury said the move is intended to provide greater liquidity support in longer-dated securities.

Expectations that greater Treasury support could improve financial-market liquidity have contributed to the recent risk-on move across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin had risen sharply in recent sessions, while other major tokens also recorded substantial weekly gains.

However, the latest pullback highlights the volatility accompanying the rally. Market participants are weighing whether improved liquidity expectations can translate into sustained demand or whether profit-taking will limit further gains.

US cryptocurrency regulation is another market focus. The Senate is expected to consider the Clarity Act on September 15, although the legislation faces significant uncertainty after lawmakers delayed its progress earlier this month.

What’s Being Said

“This increase in buyback operation sizes reflects Treasury’s desire to provide greater liquidity support in longer-dated nominal sectors,” the US Treasury said in its August 19 announcement.

Market participants have continued to treat Treasury liquidity measures as an important macroeconomic signal for risk assets, although the buybacks are designed primarily as a debt-management and liquidity-support measure rather than a direct cryptocurrency stimulus.

What’s Next

US Treasury liquidity-support buybacks of at least $4 billion per operation begin September 9 and run through November 4

The US Senate is scheduled to take up the Clarity Act on September 15, making the vote a key regulatory event for digital assets

Crypto investors will continue watching Treasury liquidity, US interest-rate expectations and ETF flows for signals on the sustainability of the rally

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The crypto market’s latest pullback shows that improved liquidity expectations can support a rally without eliminating short-term volatility. Investors are now looking for evidence that Treasury liquidity measures and regulatory progress can translate into durable demand rather than another short-lived risk-on move.