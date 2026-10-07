Samsung earnings test investor confidence as record profits fail to lift stock

KEY POINTS

Samsung Electronics is expected to report a record-breaking quarterly operating profit of 108.5 trillion won ($80.8 billion) for the September quarter, marking a nearly ninefold increase from last year.

Even with these massive earnings driven by high demand for computer memory chips, Samsung’s stock price sits about 25% lower than its peak in June.

Investors remain worried about the tech industry’s history of sudden ups and downs, making them question how long these high profits can actually last.

MAIN STORY

Samsung Electronics is facing a major test with its upcoming earnings report, as the tech giant tries to convince investors that its strong financial success will last.

Even though the South Korean company is expected to announce its highest quarterly profit ever, these incredible numbers might not be enough to reassure Wall Street that high chip prices and strong demand are here to stay.

Analysts compiled by Bloomberg project that Samsung will report a preliminary operating profit of 108.5 trillion won ($80.8 billion) for the quarter ending in September, nearly nine times higher than what it made a year ago. Revenue is also expected to jump by roughly 134% to a record 201.3 trillion won, largely powered by its semiconductor division.

Despite these blowout figures, investors are holding back. Samsung’s shares are still down about 25% from where they traded in June. Experts point out that the market is no longer just looking at short-term quarterly success; investors are worried about what the market will look like in 2027 and 2028. Because the computer memory chip industry has a long history of unpredictable boom-and-bust cycles, many people remain skeptical that current high prices can be locked in for the long haul.

Furthermore, analysts expect earnings growth to slow down significantly in the coming years, dropping from a massive surge in 2026 to much smaller gains by 2028. To win over skeptics, Samsung will need to prove that its future technology, such as next-generation memory chips can keep the company competitive.

THE ISSUES

Investors remain worried about the unstable, boom-and-bust nature of the tech and memory chip market despite current record-high profits. The challenge of keeping stock prices strong as temporary market supports, like major company buybacks, come to an end.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It’s really about durability versus magnitude of that earnings. The market now cares less about quarterly figures and more about the 2027 and 2028 outlook.” – Rob Li, Managing Partner, Amont Partners

“While investors appreciate ongoing demand and price strength, they are not convinced about how long these conditions can persist given the industry’s history of volatile returns.” – Sanjeev Rana, Analyst, CLSA Securities Korea

WHAT’S NEXT

Samsung will release its preliminary financial results on Thursday, followed by a complete financial report later in the month, which will give investors a clearer look at future supply plans and new chip strategies.

BOTTOM LINE

Samsung is set to report record quarterly profits thanks to a booming demand for memory chips, but management must successfully reassure worried investors about the future to help its stock recover.

Bloomberg