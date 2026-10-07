Akwa Ibom targets 369 solar-powered water projects to boost sanitation

KEY POINTS

The Akwa Ibom State Government is targeting no fewer than 369 solar-powered water projects to advance its water and sanitation drive.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Ubuo Ubuo, announced the target during an interministerial media briefing in Uyo, emphasizing a shift toward sustainable Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) systems.

The state is also aiming to eradicate open defecation by 2030 and has enacted the Water Users Association Law to enhance community participation and secure federal project access.

MAIN STORY

The Akwa Ibom Government has announced a target of no fewer than 369 solar-powered water projects as part of a comprehensive strategy to improve water and sanitation infrastructure across the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Ubuo Ubuo, made the disclosure during an interministerial media briefing in Uyo.

Ubuo explained that the administration of Governor Umo Eno has shifted its focus from merely constructing isolated water facilities to establishing a fully sustainable Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) system supported by comprehensive policy reforms, community involvement, and strategic partnerships. A central pillar of this agenda includes ambitious steps to completely eliminate open defecation across Akwa Ibom by 2030.

Highlighting recent legislative milestones, Ubuo pointed to the newly assented Water Users Association Law, which is designed to foster grassroots community participation and ensure the long-term, sustainable management of rural water and irrigation schemes. According to the commissioner, this legal framework also strategically positions Akwa Ibom to qualify for participation in the Federal Government’s Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project.

THE ISSUES

Expanding potable water access and sanitation infrastructure in rural and semi-urban communities through sustainable, decentralized renewable energy solutions. Aligning state-level WASH initiatives with federal programs and legislative frameworks to eradicate open defecation by 2030.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The state government has shifted its focus from merely providing water infrastructure, to building a sustainable Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene system.” – Mr. Ubuo Ubuo, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation will roll out execution plans for the solar-powered water projects and implement the provisions of the Water Users Association Law across local communities.

BOTTOM LINE

The Akwa Ibom State Government has initiated a drive for 369 solar-powered water projects and new sanitation laws to eradicate open defecation and secure long-term WASH sustainability by 2030.