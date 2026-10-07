Nigeria’s crude oil production rises to 1.821 million barrels per day, says Lokpobiri

KEY POINTS

Nigeria’s crude oil production has climbed to 1.821 million barrels per day, driven by regulatory improvements and enhanced upstream stakeholder collaboration.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, announced the figures in Abuja during the fifth anniversary commemoration of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Active drilling rigs have surged from fewer than 10 to over 70, supporting the federal government’s long-term target of reaching approximately three million barrels per day.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s crude oil production has risen to 1.821 million barrels per day (bpd), reflecting improved regulations and intensified upstream activities, according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri.

Lokpobiri made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja during the fifth anniversary commemoration of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), an institution established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

Speaking under the theme, “From Uncertainty to Stability: Unlocking the Next Phase of Investment,” the minister attributed the output increase to enhanced collaboration between the commission, the government, and industry operators aimed at dismantling investment bottlenecks.

“Today, we are doing 1.821 million barrels per day. The country has recorded more than 80 per cent success in its efforts to improve production,” Lokpobiri stated. He highlighted a dramatic expansion in drilling activity, noting that active rigs have multiplied from fewer than 10 when the administration took office to over 70 currently.

Sustaining these operations is viewed as critical to achieving the national target of producing around three million bpd.

Echoing these sentiments, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo represented by Ministry Permanent Secretary Mrs. Patience Oyekunle emphasized that regulatory stability must translate into faster project delivery and increased capital investment, particularly for developing Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves to power industrialization and domestic energy security.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, added that NUPRC’s collaborative regulatory approach has enabled operators to focus on value creation, cost reduction, and reserve growth.

NUPRC Governing Board Chairman Sen. Magnus Abe reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to unlocking marginal resources and maintaining a transparent, investment-friendly upstream operating environment.

THE ISSUES

Sustaining upward production trajectories requires continuous infrastructural security and long-term capital investments to overcome legacy upstream bottlenecks. Leveraging regulatory stability under the PIA to accelerate domestic gas commercialization and support national industrialization objectives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today, we are doing 1.821 million barrels per day. The country has recorded more than 80 per cent success in its efforts to improve production.” – Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil)

“Regulatory stability is not an end in itself. It must translate into increased investments, accelerated projects, higher production, greater value creation and improved economic benefit for Nigerians.” – Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas)

WHAT’S NEXT

The NUPRC will continue executing regulatory reforms and processing licenses for investors with proven technical and financial capacity to push output toward the three-million-bpd target.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s crude oil production has reached 1.821 million barrels per day following upstream regulatory reforms, with active drilling rigs expanding past 70 as the nation targets further growth.