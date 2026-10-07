Lagos State University receives 10MW solar grid project from TETFund to boost power supply

KEY POINTS

Lagos State University (LASU) has received a 10-megawatt (MW) mini solar grid project funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Selected under Lot Six of the 2025 intervention cycle, the facility is designed to provide reliable electricity to critical campus infrastructure, including ICT centers, laboratories, libraries, and health facilities.

University leadership noted that the project will significantly cut down heavy reliance on the national grid and diesel generators while supporting clean energy research.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State University (LASU) has received a 10-megawatt (MW) mini solar grid project from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) aimed at transforming the institution’s electricity supply and bolstering sustainable infrastructure.

The official handover ceremony took place at the project site situated between the LASU International School and the Faculty of Management Sciences, drawing key university administrators, TETFund officials, and representatives from Ammah Contractors Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ayodeji Badejo described the intervention as a strategic milestone for academic excellence, digital transformation, and enhanced student experience. She added that the solar facility would double as a practical training center for students in renewable energy research, storage systems, and smart-grid management.

Highlighting the scope of the intervention, TETFund Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Babatunde Olajide explained that LASU was specifically selected under Lot Six of the 2025 intervention cycle. The infrastructure is engineered to integrate advanced solar photovoltaic panels, battery energy storage systems, power-conversion mechanisms, and robust distribution networks.

University officials stressed that the mini grid will complement existing power sources, insulate key institutional operations from erratic grid blackouts, curb recurrent diesel expenditures, and drastically lower overall carbon footprints across the main campus.

THE ISSUES

Mitigating high operational expenditures caused by heavy reliance on expensive diesel generators and unstable public power utilities in tertiary institutions. Integrating clean energy solutions and practical renewable technology training into academic and research frameworks across Nigerian universities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The project is a strategic investment in academic excellence, research, innovation, digital transformation and improved student experience.” – Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, Vice-Chancellor, LASU

“LASU was selected under Lot Six of the 2025 intervention cycle to provide reliable electricity to critical facilities, including ICT centres, laboratories, libraries and health facilities.” – Babatunde Olajide, TETFund Director of Monitoring and Evaluation

WHAT’S NEXT

Ammah Contractors Ltd. will commence immediate physical installation works, with the project slated for execution to ensure operational readiness for campus-wide power support.

BOTTOM LINE

Lagos State University has taken delivery of a 10MW TETFund-backed solar mini grid project to secure reliable, cost-effective power and advance clean energy capabilities across its campus.