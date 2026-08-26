Bruno Fernandes reveals Arsenal vote before PFA win

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 26, 2026, 9:25 AM

Key Points

Bruno Fernandes said he voted for an Arsenal player before winning the 2026 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

The Manchester United captain broke the Premier League single-season assist record with 21 assists in 2025/26

Fernandes helped United finish third and secure Champions League football after a difficult start to the campaign

Main Story

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he voted for an Arsenal player for the 2026 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award before winning the prize himself.

Fernandes made the revelation after receiving the award at the Professional Footballers’ Association ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday. The award is voted for by fellow professional footballers.

Asked who he voted for, Fernandes declined to identify the Arsenal player.

“I vote for some Arsenal player. I won’t say who it was, but I vote for some Arsenal player,” Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain.

Fernandes won the award after a record-breaking 2025/26 Premier League campaign in which he registered 21 assists and scored nine goals. His 21 assists surpassed the previous league record of 20 jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

The midfielder’s performances helped Manchester United recover from a difficult start and finish third in the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification for the new season.

Fernandes said recognition from players he competes against made the award particularly significant.

“When you’re voted by the people that you go against every time … it makes it very special,” Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain.

Arsenal had three players on the six-man shortlist — Declan Rice, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães — alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

What’s Being Said

Fernandes praised Arsenal for their performances during the 2025/26 campaign, particularly their run in European competition.

“They were amazing. They were very, very strong, very difficult to play against,” Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain.

The PFA confirmed Fernandes as the men’s Players’ Player of the Year after he was selected by his fellow professionals.

What’s Next

Fernandes and Manchester United will turn their attention to the new Premier League campaign and Champions League football

United will seek to improve on last season’s third-place finish after their difficult opening to the new campaign

Fernandes will attempt to build on his record 21-assist season as United compete domestically and in Europe

Bottom Line:

Fernandes’ PFA victory gives him peer recognition for a season in which his individual output directly contributed to Manchester United’s recovery and Champions League qualification. His decision to vote for an Arsenal player also highlights the level of competition among the league’s leading performers.