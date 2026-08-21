Oil exploration, production in Ogoniland require reconciliation, remediation — Abiante

Key Points

Abiante says oil exploration and production can only resume in Ogoniland after genuine reconciliation and environmental remediation.

He calls for measurable progress in the UNEP-recommended environmental remediation programme and wider community participation.

The lawmaker urges stakeholders to ensure future oil activities provide tangible and sustainable benefits to host communities.

Main Story

A member of the House of Representatives, Dr Awaji-Inombek Abiante, has said the proposed return of oil exploration and production to Ogoniland should be preceded by genuine reconciliation and environmental remediation.

Abiante, who represents Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers, made the position known in a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt on the proposed resumption of oil activities in the area.

He acknowledged the importance of economic growth and energy security but said these objectives should not undermine the rights, health, dignity and future of the Ogoni people.

“My position is clear: any proposed resumption of oil exploration or production in Ogoniland must be preceded by genuine reconciliation, environmental responsibility, transparency and meaningful agreement with the people,” he said.

The lawmaker said grievances dating from the history of oil activities in Ogoniland, including those reflected in the Ogoni Bill of Rights, needed to be addressed before new production could commence.

He urged the Federal Government and companies involved in the proposed process to engage affected communities openly and respectfully, saying political agreements alone could not provide the basis for lasting peace.

Abiante also called for significant and measurable progress in the environmental remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He said environmental restoration should include the provision of clean water, rehabilitation of farmlands and waterways, restoration of mangroves and protection of public health before new extraction activities begin.

“The people of Ogoniland cannot be asked to accept new oil production while the environment consequences of past production remain unresolved,” he said.

The lawmaker further called for greater transparency and broader participation in discussions over the proposed resumption of oil activities.

He said representatives of host communities, traditional institutions, youths, women, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders should have a role in the process.

“No agreement reached behind closed doors can substitute for genuine grassroots consent,” he said.

Abiante said any framework for future oil production should provide host communities with tangible and sustainable benefits from the resources extracted from their land.

He proposed investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, environmental protection and local enterprises, as well as sustainable employment opportunities for youths in the region.

He said Ogoniland and the wider Rivers South East Senatorial District should have a future that moves beyond environmental degradation and resource exploitation.

“Our people deserve clean air, safe drinking water, productive farmland, healthy waterways, decent infrastructure and genuine economic opportunity,” he said.

Abiante urged the Federal Government, Office of the National Security Adviser, regulatory agencies, NNPC Limited, prospective operators and other stakeholders to approach the process cautiously and transparently.

He said the ongoing dialogue could provide an opportunity to address past failures and build a new relationship based on trust, justice and shared prosperity.

“Ogoniland must not be asked to choose between development and dignity. We can and must have both,” he said.

The Issues

The proposed resumption of oil activities in Ogoniland raises issues around historical grievances, environmental remediation and community participation.

Abiante said the environmental consequences of past oil production must be addressed, while host communities should be involved in discussions on any future oil activities.

He also called for future oil production to provide tangible and sustainable benefits to host communities through investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, environmental protection, local enterprises and employment opportunities for youths.

What’s Being Said

“My position is clear: any proposed resumption of oil exploration or production in Ogoniland must be preceded by genuine reconciliation, environmental responsibility, transparency and meaningful agreement with the people,” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

“Clean water, restored farmlands, rehabilitated waterways, mangrove restoration and public health protection must be prioritised before new extraction activities.” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

“The people of Ogoniland cannot be asked to accept new oil production while the environment consequences of past production remain unresolved,” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

“No agreement reached behind closed doors can substitute for genuine grassroots consent,” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

“Our people deserve clean air, safe drinking water, productive farmland, healthy waterways, decent infrastructure and genuine economic opportunity,” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

“Ogoniland must not be asked to choose between development and dignity. We can and must have both,” — Awaji-Inombek Abiante

What’s Next

The ongoing dialogue on the proposed resumption of oil activities provides an opportunity for the Federal Government, corporate actors, communities and other stakeholders to address past grievances and establish a new relationship based on trust, justice and shared prosperity.

Bottom Line

Abiante says the resumption of oil exploration and production in Ogoniland should be preceded by reconciliation, environmental remediation, transparency and meaningful community participation, with future oil activities providing tangible and sustainable benefits to host communities.