Interswitch Deepens Support for Federal Revenue Collection on RevOP Platform

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has reinforced its role in supporting Federal Government revenue collection through its continued participation as a Payment Service Solution Provider (PSSP) on the Revenue Assurance and Optimization Platform (RevOP).

The move underscores Interswitch’s ongoing contribution to strengthening public sector payment infrastructure and supporting Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections in Nigeria. It also reflects the Federal Government’s sustained push to improve transparency, enhance revenue assurance, and enable real-time visibility into collections across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Through its integration with the RevOP platform, Interswitch continues to enable secure, end-to-end processing of payments initiated via the portal. Transactions are seamlessly routed into the TSA framework, ensuring compliance with Federal Government financial regulations while supporting efficient and accountable revenue management.

Leveraging its robust payment infrastructure, Interswitch facilitates multiple payment channels, including card and digital payments, delivering a seamless and reliable experience for citizens, businesses, and government agencies fulfilling their payment obligations.

Speaking on the development, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director, INCLUSIO at Interswitch, said the company remains committed to supporting government-led financial reforms through secure and efficient payment solutions.

“Interswitch is proud to continue supporting the Federal Government’s drive toward greater transparency and efficiency in public revenue management. Our role on the RevOP platform reflects our commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and compliant payment infrastructure that enables all stakeholders to meet their obligations with confidence,” he said.

Interswitch’s continued role on the platform builds on its longstanding experience in supporting critical national payment infrastructure and collaborating with regulatory and financial institutions to drive digital transformation across Nigeria’s public sector. Its infrastructure is designed to ensure high transaction uptime, real-time processing, and secure data handling, all essential for effective public revenue collection.

By deepening its participation on the RevOP platform, Interswitch further strengthens its position as a trusted partner within Nigeria’s evolving digital payments ecosystem, while continuing to support initiatives that promote fiscal transparency, operational efficiency, and sustainable governance across government institutions.