Tinubu, Jonathan celebrate Gowon’s ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ legacy at memoir launch

Key points

President Bola Tinubu described Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s autobiography as a vital national document on leadership, unity and reconciliation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other dignitaries praised Gowon’s “No Victor, No Vanquished” policy after the civil war.

The memoir launch attracted major donations, including N3 billion from Gen. Theophilus Danjuma and N500 million from Aliko Dangote.

Main story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, celebrating his enduring role in preserving Nigeria’s unity following the civil war and his legacy of reconciliation captured in the famous declaration, “No Victor, No Vanquished.”

The tributes came during the public presentation of Gowon’s autobiography, My Life of Duty and Allegiance, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu described the memoir as an important national document that offers lessons on leadership, national healing, regional cooperation and democratic stability.

According to the President, preserving historical memory remains essential to nation-building, warning that countries that fail to document and learn from their history risk repeating past mistakes.

“A nation that misplaces its memory soon begins to quarrel with its own reflection. A society without memory becomes an orphan in time,” Tinubu said.

He particularly praised Gowon’s reconciliation efforts after Nigeria’s 30-month civil war, noting that the “No Victor, No Vanquished” policy helped stabilise the country and foster national unity.

Tinubu also highlighted the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps during Gowon’s administration, describing it as one of the enduring initiatives that strengthened inter-ethnic understanding and national integration.

Speaking earlier, Gowon explained that he wrote the memoir to document his experiences and provide his account of historical events that shaped Nigeria’s political evolution.

According to him, his personal journey became inseparable from the nation’s history, making it necessary to preserve those experiences for future generations.

Jonathan, who chaired the event, described the autobiography as a major contribution to Nigeria’s institutional memory and historical scholarship.

He said several policies introduced during Gowon’s administration remain relevant to Nigeria’s development and national cohesion.

Also reviewing the memoir, Matthew Kukah described the book as a vivid reflection of Nigeria’s turbulent political history, particularly the civil war years and the challenges of leadership during national crises.

Kukah noted that while autobiographies often reflect personal perspectives, Gowon’s account provides valuable insight into a critical era in Nigeria’s history.

In his welcome remarks, businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Havilah Group, Lanre Adesuyi, described biography writing as an important civic responsibility necessary for preserving national history and promoting thought leadership.

The event also witnessed significant financial support from prominent Nigerians.

Former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma launched the 20-chapter memoir with a donation of N3 billion, while billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote donated N500 million in support of the launch.

Another businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, purchased copies of the book worth N25 million.

Danjuma further directed that 12 copies of the autobiography be distributed to libraries across the 20 universities that awarded Gowon honorary doctorate degrees.

The issues

More than five decades after the Nigerian civil war, conversations around national unity, reconciliation and historical memory remain central to Nigeria’s political and social development.

Analysts say Gowon’s “No Victor, No Vanquished” declaration remains one of the most significant reconciliation policies in the country’s history, helping to prevent deeper national divisions after the war.

The launch of the memoir also revives discussions on the importance of preserving historical records and documenting the experiences of past leaders.

What’s being said

Tinubu says Gowon’s autobiography should be widely circulated as part of Nigeria’s civic and historical inheritance.

Jonathan described the memoir as a vital contribution to national history, while Kukah said it provides important insight into one of Nigeria’s most difficult periods.

Gowon, however, maintained that the book was not written to judge individuals or events, but to present his perspective on national service and leadership.

What’s next

The autobiography is expected to generate broader public conversations around Nigeria’s political history, the civil war, reconciliation and nation-building.

Stakeholders at the launch also called for increased documentation of historical experiences by past leaders to strengthen civic education and democratic understanding among younger generations.

Bottom line

The launch of Yakubu Gowon’s memoir became more than a literary event, serving as a reflection on Nigeria’s history, the enduring impact of post-war reconciliation, and the continuing relevance of leadership grounded in unity and national healing.