Police Officer Who Threatened Nigerians Over Filming Apologizes After Public Backlash

Key points

Police officer Newton Isokpehi has apologized after a viral video showed him threatening Nigerians for filming police officers on duty.

The officer said his comments were made out of anger and frustration, not an intention to harm civilians.

Isokpehi appealed to Nigerians and activist Harrison Gwamnishu for forgiveness over the controversy.

He defended police officers against what he described as growing hostility from the public while acknowledging citizens’ right to record officers.

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Main story

Newton Isokpehi, the police officer who sparked outrage online after threatening to shoot anyone caught filming him while on duty, has publicly apologized to Nigerians, describing his earlier remarks as emotional outbursts made in frustration.

In a video posted on his TikTok page on Thursday, the officer addressed the backlash generated by the now-viral clip and pleaded for forgiveness from members of the public as well as rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the original video online.

The controversy erupted after Isokpehi was seen in an earlier video threatening severe consequences against individuals recording police officers during operations, comments that triggered widespread criticism across social media platforms.

In his apology, the officer attempted to clarify his remarks, insisting he was not opposed to citizens filming police personnel, while also expressing concerns about what he described as increasing hostility towards officers on duty.

He also spoke about his years of service in the Mobile Police unit and displayed gunshot wounds he claimed were sustained during operations, portraying himself as an officer who had made sacrifices in the line of duty.

The issues

The incident has further intensified conversations around police accountability, public trust, and citizens’ rights to document law enforcement activities in Nigeria.

Critics argue that threats against civilians for filming officers undermine transparency and reinforce fears of abuse of power within the police system.

The controversy also highlights broader frustrations within the police force, including concerns over welfare, operational stress, and the relationship between officers and the public.

While Isokpehi has apologized and attempted to retract his remarks, questions remain over whether disciplinary measures will follow, particularly amid growing public demands for accountability.

What’s being said

Some of Isokpehi”s assertions:

“Actually, you can video us. You are allowed to video a policeman. But it’s not right for just anybody to come from anywhere and start videoing officers on duty. They have taken it too far”,

“Anywhere people ask about me, people will testify to my character. I have worked in the Mobile Police for 12 years. I have worked for my fatherland with all my heart.”





“Look at my body, these are all bullets. These are all gunshot wounds. See my chest, bullet has eaten into it. Out of 17 of us, only two survived that operation.”





“We have suffered in this work. So it was out of annoyance. We don’t even like complaining.”





“How can I be saying I will kill my own people? We don’t do that. I spoke out of annoyance. That one was just verbal talk.”





What’s next

Public attention is now focused on whether the Nigeria Police Force will issue an official response or initiate disciplinary action over the officer’s earlier threats.

The controversy is also expected to fuel renewed calls for police reform, improved officer welfare, and clearer guidelines on citizens’ rights to record law enforcement activities.

Civil society groups and online commentators continue to demand accountability while monitoring the police authorities’ next steps.

Bottom line

Although the officer has apologized and attempted to explain his remarks as emotional frustration, the incident has once again exposed deep tensions between the police and the public, reviving concerns about accountability, professionalism, and public confidence in law enforcement.