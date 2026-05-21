NAF, United States deepen strategic defence cooperation on counter-terrorism and insurgency

Key points

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the United States reviewed ongoing defence cooperation in Abuja focused on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

Talks emphasised capacity building in Air-Ground Integration, Joint Tactical Air Control and Civilian Harm Mitigation.

Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening operational effectiveness and regional stability.

Main story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the United States have strengthened their strategic defence cooperation aimed at improving Nigeria’s counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

This was disclosed during an office call on the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, by Major General Miguel Castellanos (Rtd), leader of the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) Nigeria Programme, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja on 21 May 2026.

The meeting reviewed ongoing collaboration between both forces, focusing on enhancing operational effectiveness, institutional capacity building and overall national security.

Discussions centred on key training and cooperation areas, including Air-Ground Integration, Joint Tactical Air Control, and Civilian Harm Mitigation in operational environments.

According to both parties, the initiatives are designed to improve coordination in military operations, enhance mission efficiency, and strengthen protection of civilians during conflict engagements.

Air Marshal Aneke described the Nigeria–United States defence relationship as a “valuable strategic partnership” that continues to support the Nigerian Air Force in addressing evolving security challenges.

He stressed that sustained collaboration remains essential for strengthening peace, stability and socio-economic development across Nigeria.

On his part, Major General Castellanos (Rtd) reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s defence capacity-building efforts.

He commended the professionalism of the Nigerian Air Force and its ongoing operational effectiveness, particularly its commitment to reducing civilian harm in conflict zones.

He added that the partnership reflects a shared goal of enhancing regional stability and improving military cooperation in tackling terrorism and insurgency.

The issues

Nigeria continues to grapple with terrorism and insurgency threats, particularly in the North-East and other affected regions, making international military cooperation a key component of its security strategy.

The engagement highlights the importance of sustained training, intelligence sharing and operational coordination between partner nations in modern warfare.

It also underscores growing global emphasis on civilian protection and compliance with international humanitarian standards in military operations.

What’s being said

Air Marshal Aneke reaffirmed that the partnership with the United States remains critical to improving the Nigerian Air Force’s operational capacity and institutional development.

Major General Castellanos (Rtd) praised the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and commitment to civilian harm mitigation, noting that both nations share a common goal of promoting peace and stability.

Both sides agreed that continued cooperation will strengthen operational efficiency and deepen defence relations between Nigeria and the United States.

What’s next

The partnership is expected to continue through expanded training programmes, operational support initiatives and enhanced collaboration in tactical air operations and civilian protection strategies.

Further engagements and technical exchanges between both countries are also anticipated as part of ongoing defence cooperation frameworks.

Bottom line

The renewed Nigeria–United States defence engagement reinforces a long-standing strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capacity, improving military professionalism and advancing regional security stability.