NHRC terms digital ecosystem vital fabric of Nigeria’s societal existence

Key points

Executive Secretary of the NHRC Tony Ojukwu has described the digital ecosystem as the foundational fabric of the nation.

The civil brief emerged during a specialized legal training workshop organized alongside the Paradigm Initiative.

Authorities noted that constitutionally enshrined fundamental human freedoms do not vanish when citizens log onto the internet.

The commission identified rising internet surveillance, censorship, data breaches, and technology-facilitated abuse as growing threats.

Legal officers received training on key statutory structures including the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Main Story

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has described the digital ecosystem as the fabric of the nation’s economic, social, and political existence.

Speaking at a two-day training workshop on digital rights, Ojukwu argued that the evolving threats and opportunities of the 21st century have gifted the country with unprecedented opportunities for connectivity, commerce, and civic engagement.

He maintained that constitutional rights to freedom of expression, privacy, and association do not vanish when a Nigerian picks up a mobile phone or logs onto the internet, but rather find a new, complex, and often vulnerable frontier.

To properly defend these spaces, Ojukwu indicated that the commission must address rising digital vulnerabilities including surveillance, censorship, data breaches, and online abuse.

He noted that the agency aims to deepen institutional understanding of the legal frameworks governing the space, highlighting the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015 (as amended).

Concurrently, learning consultant Maxwell Ahunanyah stated that technology-facilitated gender-based violence has shifted traditional modes of abuse online, emphasizing that legal and investigation officers must be thoroughly equipped to handle these emerging virtual challenges.

The Issues

Balancing national security imperatives with the constitutional right to digital privacy remains a persistent legal challenge.

Mitigating technology-facilitated gender-based violence requires distinct investigative digital literacy beyond traditional human rights protocols.

Protecting citizens from online harm without stifling dissenting voices or closing democratic civic spaces involves delicate statutory drafting.

What’s Being Said

Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu stated that “We gather at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, a time when the digital ecosystem is no longer a separate sphere but the very fabric of our economic, social, and political existence.”

He added that regarding fundamental protections, “In the digital age we find ourselves in, the rights to freedom of expression, privacy, and association, enshrined in our Constitution, do not vanish when a Nigerian picks up a mobile phone or logs onto the internet.”

“Let us remember that the internet is now a fundamental gateway for the exercise of other rights. By protecting digital rights, we are protecting the very essence of democracy and human dignity in the 21st century,” the NHRC boss maintained during the launch.

What’s Next

Investigation officers within the NHRC will deploy updated investigative methodologies to review tech-facilitated abuse complaints.

Policy advocates from the Paradigm Initiative will monitor judicial rulings to track emerging jurisprudence regarding the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Regional human rights desks will launch specialized digital security toolkits to safeguard local human rights defenders online.

Bottom Line

Declaring that online platforms are now a critical gateway for democratic participation, NHRC Chief Tony Ojukwu has moved to equip human rights investigators with specialized legislative tools to combat cyber censorship, surveillance, and technology-facilitated abuse across Nigeria.