IMION DG calls for stronger women inclusion in maritime sector, urges expanded leadership opportunities

Key points

IMION Director General, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd), advocates stronger institutional support for women in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He says gender inclusion is essential for growth, innovation and competitiveness in the blue economy.

IMION reaffirms commitment to training, mentorship and capacity development for women professionals.

Main story

The Director General of the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION), Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd), PhD, has called for stronger institutional backing and expanded leadership opportunities for women in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Udofia made the call in a goodwill message marking the 2026 International Day for Women in Maritime, where he commended women professionals contributing across shipping, port operations, maritime security, marine logistics, trade facilitation, education and administration.

He described the annual celebration as an opportunity to recognise the growing impact of women in an industry traditionally dominated by men, noting that they have continued to demonstrate competence, resilience and leadership capacity.

According to him, women are increasingly shaping maritime governance and operational systems both in Nigeria and globally, contributing significantly to the advancement of the blue economy agenda.

Udofia stressed that sustainable growth in the sector cannot be achieved without deliberate investment in women through structured training, mentorship, policy reforms and equal access to opportunities.

“Today, we celebrate the remarkable women whose expertise, resilience and dedication continue to transform the maritime industry. From seafarers and administrators to educators, regulators and entrepreneurs, women are increasingly becoming a formidable force in shaping the future of maritime development,” he said.

He further noted that gender inclusion should no longer be treated as a symbolic aspiration but as a strategic necessity for innovation, productivity and competitiveness in the maritime industry.

“Empowering women in maritime is not merely about representation; it is about unlocking immense talent, strengthening institutions and driving sustainable development within the sector. We must continue to remove barriers and create an enabling environment where women can thrive and attain leadership positions,” he added.

The IMION DG also reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to advancing research, professional training and human capacity development aimed at boosting women’s participation in maritime careers.

He called on government agencies, industry operators, academic institutions and stakeholders to deepen collaboration in building a more inclusive and equitable maritime workforce.

The issues

Despite growing participation, women remain underrepresented in several leadership and technical roles within the maritime sector, largely due to institutional, cultural and structural barriers.

The statement highlights the need for deliberate policy interventions, mentorship structures and equal opportunity frameworks to bridge the gender gap in the industry.

It also underscores the broader challenge of ensuring that Nigeria’s blue economy development is inclusive and reflective of gender balance.

What’s being said

Udofia emphasized that empowering women in maritime is critical to unlocking talent and strengthening institutional capacity across the sector.

He maintained that women have already proven their value in multiple maritime roles and deserve expanded access to leadership positions and decision-making spaces.

He further stressed that industry stakeholders must work collectively to eliminate barriers limiting women’s full participation.

What’s next

IMION is expected to intensify training, research and advocacy programmes aimed at strengthening women’s participation in maritime careers.

Stakeholders across government and the private sector are also expected to pursue stronger inclusion policies and capacity-building initiatives.

Bottom line

The call by IMION’s Director General reinforces growing momentum for gender inclusion in Nigeria’s maritime industry, positioning women as central drivers of innovation, competitiveness and sustainable blue economy development.