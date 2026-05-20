Quickteller, Verve Champion Storytelling Excellence at the 12th AMVCAs

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) brought together the very best of African film and television in a vibrant celebration of storytelling, creativity, and cultural expression, while also highlighting the systems that help make experiences like this seamless and engaging.

As one of Africa’s most influential entertainment events, the AMVCAs once again convened the continent’s leading creatives and industry voices in Lagos, Nigeria for a weekend that spotlighted excellence, creativity, and the expanding reach of African film and television. At the heart of this year’s AMVCA activities were Quickteller and Verve, Interswitch’s flagship brands, both of which played a strategic role in enhancing engagement and elevating key moments across the event.

L-R; Lateef Adedimeji, Actor; and Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, presenting the Best Writing (Movie and Series) award, sponsored by Verve, at the 12th AMVCAs which held recently in Lagos.

The brands’ involvement went beyond visibility. Quickteller and Verve sponsored three key category awards that celebrate the depth and craftsmanship behind African storytelling. Quickteller backed the Best Music Score category award, while Verve supported both Best Writing in a Movie category award and Best Writing in a TV Series category award, recognising the creative brilliance behind the music and storytelling that shape unforgettable screen experiences.

The Best Music Score category award featured an impressive lineup of nominees, including Duval Timothy and CJ Mirra for their work in ‘My Father’s Shadow’, Nissi Ogulu for ‘Cold Dishes’, and Tolu Obanro, recognised for both ‘Gingerrr’ and ‘The Party’. On the awards night, Duval Timothy and CJ Mirra emerged as the winners for their work in the movie, ‘My Father’s Shadow’, a testament to the power of music in shaping cinematic storytelling.

In the writing categories, the spotlight fell on the creative minds shaping Africa’s film and television narratives. From ‘The Herd’ and ‘Blackout’ to ‘MTV Shuga Mashariki’ and ‘The Party’, the diversity and strength of storytelling on display reflected an industry that continues to evolve in both depth and global relevance. Wale Davies took home the award for Best Writing in a Movie for his work in ‘My Father’s Shadow’, while Annette Shadeya, Natasha Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, and Makgano Mamabolo won the Best Writing in a TV Series award for their work in the TV Series, ‘MTV Shuga Mashariki’, further highlighting the richness of African storytelling.

Interswitch’s support for the AMVCAs was underscored by a high-level delegation on the AMVCA stage; Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, presented the Best Writing in a Movie category award while Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, presented the Best Music Score category award.

Together, these appearances reinforced a simple but powerful message that supporting creativity means showing up, not just in name, but in presence and participation. Beyond the awards, Interswitch extended its presence across key moments of the AMVCA experience.

At the Cultural Day celebration held at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, the vibrancy of African heritage set the tone for a weekend that celebrated identity as much as achievement. This energy carried through to the main awards ceremony at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, where storytelling, style, and spectacle came together in a seamless blend of culture and entertainment.

Across both touchpoints, Interswitch delivered engaging on-site activations that connected guests with the capabilities of Quickteller and Verve. The AMVCAs are no longer just a celebration of African storytelling; they are a reflection of a growing creative economy.

For Interswitch, supporting this platform is part of a broader commitment to enabling the ecosystems where culture, creativity, and commerce intersect. Through Quickteller and Verve, the company continues to enable access, participation, and meaningful experiences across industries that shape everyday life. And at this year’s AMVCAs, both brands played a role in supporting the stories, talent, and creativity that brought the celebration to life.