Ag. Compt Esiet takes over leadership of eastern marine command, begins strategic stakeholder engagements

Key points

DC Esien Etim Esiet has assumed duty as Acting Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Eastern Marine Command.

He has embarked on a familiarisation tour across Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States to assess operations and boost inter-agency collaboration.

The new leadership says it will strengthen maritime security, trade facilitation and stakeholder partnerships in line with Customs policy direction.

Main story

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Eastern Marine Command, has announced the assumption of duty of Deputy Comptroller Esien Etim Esiet as the Acting Comptroller of the Command.

His appointment marks a new phase in the leadership of the specialised marine unit responsible for policing Nigeria’s eastern waterways, preventing smuggling activities and safeguarding maritime trade operations.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Joshua Iliya, the Acting Comptroller has already commenced strategic engagements aimed at consolidating the policy direction of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

As part of his early administrative actions, DC Esiet embarked on an extensive familiarisation tour of key operational facilities across Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The tour covered major outstations including Abonnema and Onne in Port Harcourt, Oron Outstation in Akwa Ibom, and Calabar Outstation in Cross River State.

During the visits, the Acting Comptroller inspected equipment and assessed personnel readiness, emphasising the importance of unity and synergy in achieving operational efficiency.

“Sustained synergy is our greatest weapon in combating smuggling and maritime crimes. A united front is non-negotiable for national security,” he was quoted as saying.

To strengthen inter-agency cooperation, DC Esiet held strategic meetings with Customs Area Controllers overseeing Port Harcourt II (Onne), the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, and the Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone/Akwa Ibom Area Command.

He also carried out courtesy visits to key security stakeholders, including the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, the Naval Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ibaka, the Eastern Naval Command, and the Cross River State Police Command.

The Acting Comptroller further engaged traditional rulers and host community leaders, including the Abonnema Wharf leadership and the Obong of Calabar, His Royal Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu (V), in a move aimed at strengthening community relations and grassroots support.

He also met with SeWa West Africa Ltd to explore collaboration on patrol boat maintenance and specialised personnel training to enhance maritime patrol efficiency.

The issues

The Eastern Marine Command operates in a highly sensitive maritime corridor where smuggling, illegal trade activities and security challenges remain persistent threats.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts by the Nigeria Customs Service to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, improve operational readiness, and enhance surveillance capacity across Nigeria’s eastern waterways.

It also highlights the growing emphasis on public-private partnerships in maintaining operational assets such as patrol boats and improving technical capacity.

What’s being said

DC Esiet reaffirmed that his administration will operate strictly in line with the policy direction of the Comptroller-General of Customs, focusing on efficiency, discipline and enhanced enforcement protocols.

He pledged to prioritise officer welfare, operational readiness and stronger engagement with licensed customs agents and stakeholders.

The Command also stressed its commitment to maintaining open communication channels with both government and private sector partners to improve service delivery.

What’s next

The Acting Comptroller is expected to continue his tour of operational bases as part of efforts to deepen reforms and strengthen coordination within the Command.

Further stakeholder engagements, training initiatives and equipment optimisation measures are also expected to follow as part of the Command’s strategic roadmap.

Bottom line

With DC Esiet’s assumption of office, the Eastern Marine Command signals a renewed push toward stronger maritime enforcement, improved stakeholder collaboration and enhanced operational efficiency in Nigeria’s eastern waterways.