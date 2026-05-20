Atiku urges Nigerians to draw lessons from Arsenal’s EPL triumph

Key points

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says Arsenal’s Premier League victory reflects the power of resilience, planning and long-term vision.

He urged Nigerians to embrace similar values in rebuilding the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku also praised Arsenal’s youth-focused strategy and encouraged the club to pursue UEFA Champions League success.

Main story

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to draw inspiration from Arsenal F.C.’s historic Premier League title victory, describing the achievement as a testament to resilience, discipline and strategic leadership.

Arsenal clinched their first English Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City F.C. played a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result left Mikel Arteta’s side four points clear at the top of the table with one game remaining, officially ending Arsenal’s long wait for the league crown.

Reacting in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku congratulated the club, coaching crew, players and supporters across the world for what he described as a remarkable sporting achievement.

According to him, Arsenal’s success did not come overnight but was the product of years of rebuilding, disciplined planning and a commitment to long-term objectives.

“Arsenal’s victory did not happen overnight. It is the product of years of rebuilding, disciplined planning, bold decision-making, and the courage to stay the course even when success seemed distant,” he said.

The former presidential candidate drew parallels between Arsenal’s rebuilding process and his own vision for Nigeria’s economic and political transformation.

He stated that the principles behind Arsenal’s success — youth development, institutional stability, strategic planning and consistency — are the same values needed to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and national renewal.

Atiku said his economic philosophy has consistently focused on private sector-led growth, institutional reforms and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

“My vision has always been to build an economy that works for all — driven by enterprise, strengthened by institutional reforms, and powered by the energy of our youth,” he added.

He also praised Nigerian Arsenal supporters for their unwavering loyalty to the club through difficult periods, describing their support as a reflection of the resilience and optimism of Nigerians.

Atiku further urged citizens to remain hopeful about Nigeria’s future, expressing confidence that the 2027 elections could usher in a more prosperous and inclusive era for the country.

He also commended Arsenal’s management for building a cohesive team centred on tactical intelligence, youth development and unity of purpose.

Looking beyond the domestic league title, Atiku encouraged the London club to channel the same momentum toward winning the UEFA Champions League.

“Having conquered England, I encourage Arsenal to set their sights firmly on the UEFA Champions League. The spirit, quality, and determination that delivered the Premier League title can certainly secure a historic double,” he stated.

The issues

Arsenal’s title victory has generated widespread reactions globally, particularly among Nigerian football fans, many of whom have followed the club through years of rebuilding and near misses.

The development also reflects the growing influence of football as a platform for political leaders and public figures to connect sporting achievements with broader national conversations around resilience, leadership and development.

What’s being said

Atiku says Arsenal’s success story demonstrates that persistence, patience and strategic planning eventually yield results.

He believes Nigeria can achieve similar transformation through institutional reforms, investment in youth development and purposeful leadership.

The former Vice President also stressed that meaningful change requires consistency and long-term commitment rather than short-term fixes.

What’s next

Arsenal will now turn attention toward consolidating their domestic success and pursuing European glory in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, political observers say Atiku’s comments form part of broader efforts by opposition figures to frame conversations around leadership, governance and the 2027 elections.

Bottom line

Atiku Abubakar’s reaction to Arsenal’s Premier League triumph goes beyond football, using the club’s long-awaited success as a metaphor for resilience, strategic rebuilding and the possibility of national transformation through consistent leadership and long-term vision.