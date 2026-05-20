Enugu partners Chinese firm Haier to launch digital manufacturing training for students

Key points

The Enugu State Government partnered with Chinese firm Haier Factory to launch a digital training initiative for secondary school students.

Tagged the Enugu-Haier Joint School-Enterprise Cooperation Training Programme, the initiative aims to equip students with smart manufacturing skills.

The training cycle will run for nine months in batches of 40 students, utilizing after-school hours to preserve the regular academic calendar.

Trainees from science, technical, and vocational schools will gain hands-on exposure to robotics, electronics, and automated assembly lines.

The factory has already manufactured 30,000 computers and 5,000 interactive smart screens to support Enugu’s smart school infrastructure.

Main Story

The Enugu State Government, in partnership with Chinese firm, Haier Factory in Enugu, has launched a digital training programme for secondary school students across the state.

The training was aimed at equipping them with practical technological skills for self-reliance and entrepreneurship after graduation. The programme, tagged “Enugu-Haier Joint School-Enterprise Cooperation Training Programme (JSECT-P)”, was organised by the State Ministry of Education in collaboration with Haier Factory on Tuesday in Enugu.

The report indicated that the first phase of the initiative will target Senior Secondary School Two (SS2) students from technical and vocational institutions before expanding to conventional schools.

The learning framework is structured to integrate classroom textbook knowledge with actual industrial production experience.

To support the technical requirements of the wider state educational ecosystem, the local factory has scaled its output to assemble thousands of laptops, desktop computers, and interactive smart screens for direct deployment into smart classrooms.

The Issues

Conventional secondary education systems frequently lack practical industrial applications, leaving graduates without market-ready technical skills.

Establishing high-tech instructional laboratories in schools requires substantial capital, making partnerships with operational private factories necessary for experiential learning.

Developing local technological self-reliance depends heavily on successfully structured knowledge transfer from foreign tech manufacturing corporations to domestic youth.

What’s Being Said

“The expected outcome is that the students will become self-reliant and digitally skilled. By the time they complete secondary school, they will be far ahead of their peers in other states,” stated State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, in remarks delivered by Permanent Secretary Mrs Nkechi Ewoh.

Chairman of the Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board, Mrs Amaka Ngene, represented by Mrs Ngozi Chibuoke, noted that the collaboration “will expose students to smart manufacturing, robotics, electronics and industrial production systems.”

“We are building a smart factory to support the smart school initiative of the state government. The students will also benefit from training in renewable energy and modern production systems,” explained Executive Director of Haier Factory in Enugu, Mr Rich Chime.

Haier instructor, Mr Andrew Yuang, stated, “We want to combine real production experience with textbook knowledge to empower the students for future careers and industrial development.”

“We have learned about machines used for printing and labelling on devices and ID cards. This place provides opportunities for youths like us and gives us technical knowledge for the future,” shared Michael Maduemesi, one of the participating students.

What’s Next

Senior Secondary School Two students at the Government Technical College, Enugu, will complete their initial three-month introductory learning cycle.

Instructors from Haier Factory will transition the student batches into practical laboratory modules involving automated assembly lines and robotics testing.

The State Ministry of Education will draft plans for the post-programme financial empowerment phase intended to help graduates establish local tech startups.

Bottom Line Enugu State has linked its secondary school curriculum directly to an active industrial assembly plant through its joint training pact with Haier Factory, giving vocational students hands-on experience in automated hardware manufacturing while expanding the state’s smart school equipment supply.