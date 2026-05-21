NYSC announces 2026 batch ‘B’ stream I orientation course, sets June 10 commencement

Key points

The 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I NYSC Orientation Course begins on June 10, 2026, nationwide.

Registration runs from June 10 to midnight of June 12, with swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 12.

The orientation exercise will end on June 30, 2026, across all camps in the 36 states and FCT.

Main story

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, across all designated orientation camps in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the Scheme, the exercise will begin with the reception and registration of prospective corps members, which will run until midnight on Friday, June 12, 2026, in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NYSC further disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony for newly mobilised corps members will also hold on Friday, June 12, 2026, marking the formal induction into the national service programme.

The orientation course is expected to run for three weeks and will officially conclude on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The Scheme extended best wishes to all Nigerian graduates mobilised for the exercise, urging them to have a safe journey to their respective orientation camps across the country.

It also reiterated its warning against night travel, advising prospective corps members to prioritise safety during their movement.

According to the NYSC, any corps member travelling after 6:00 p.m. is advised to break their journey and seek shelter in designated safe locations such as corps members’ lodges, military barracks, police stations or palaces of traditional rulers before continuing their trip the following morning.

The statement was signed by Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations.

The issues

The announcement highlights ongoing concerns around the safety of prospective corps members during nationwide mobilization, particularly the risks associated with long-distance and night travel.

It also reflects the logistical coordination required to simultaneously conduct orientation activities across all states and the FCT.

What’s being said

NYSC management emphasized safety, urging corps members to strictly avoid night journeys and comply with travel advisories.

The Scheme reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a smooth and secure orientation exercise for all participants.

What’s next

Prospective corps members are expected to proceed to their respective orientation camps ahead of June 10 for registration and documentation.

The NYSC will continue preparations across all camps to ensure a seamless start to the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I orientation programme.

Bottom line

With the June 10 kickoff date confirmed, the NYSC has set the stage for another nationwide orientation exercise, while reinforcing safety measures for thousands of young graduates beginning their national service journey.