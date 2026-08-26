Governors spend N512bn on travels, offices

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 26, 2026

Keypoints

33 states spent at least N512.10bn on Government Houses, Governors’ Offices and travel in the first half of 2026.

The amount is about 4,713 times the combined six-month basic salaries of Nigeria’s 36 governors.

Government House and executive administration spending accounted for N420.01bn.

Travel and transport expenditure stood at N92.09bn.

Kogi recorded the highest identifiable Government House and Governor’s Office spending at N65.34bn.

Overall spending was N45.70bn lower than the comparable first-half 2025 figure.

Main Story

State governments spent at least N512.10bn on Government Houses, Governors’ Offices and travel and transport during the first six months of 2026, according to an analysis of available state Budget Implementation Reports, The expenditure highlights the significant difference between the official salaries of governors and the broader cost of maintaining the executive offices they occupy.

A governor’s stated monthly salary of N503,000 amounts to N3.018m over six months. Across all 36 states, the combined six-month basic salary would therefore be about N108.65m, Compared with the N512.10bn identified for executive offices and travel, the combined salaries represent just 0.02 per cent of the expenditure, The analysis covers 33 states with available data. Comparable figures were unavailable for Edo, Osun and Rivers.

The Issues

The figures do not represent the personal income of governors, Government House and Governor’s Office expenditure includes administrative operations, personnel, protocol, maintenance, official residences, utilities, security-related activities and state functions, Travel and transport spending similarly covers official journeys and transportation-related costs across the wider state public service.

The figures nevertheless raise questions about the overall cost of maintaining state executive structures, particularly at a time when state governments are receiving increased allocations from the Federation Account, The issue has also emerged amid debate over whether governors are adequately compensated through their official salaries.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori recently cited his N503,000 monthly salary while arguing that some senior civil servants earn more than governors, The latest spending analysis suggests that focusing solely on basic salary provides only a small part of the financial picture surrounding the office.

What’s Being Said

Development economist Aliyu Ilias argued that it is misleading to compare a governor’s salary with that of a senior civil servant without considering the wider expenses and privileges attached to political office, He said executive offices had become expensive to maintain and linked the situation partly to the influence political office holders have over the institutions and budgets under their control.

The analysis also shows significant differences between states, Kogi recorded the highest identifiable Government House and Governor’s Office expenditure at N65.34bn, followed by Ogun at N45.26bn and Lagos at N45.04bn.

For travel and transport, Plateau recorded the highest identifiable spending at N10.11bn, followed by Lagos at N8.23bn and Taraba at N5.16bn, The variations suggest that state governments operate very different spending patterns around their executive offices and official travel.

What’s Next

The spending figures are likely to add to calls for greater transparency and scrutiny of state government expenditure, The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission remains responsible for determining the remuneration of governors and other political office holders. RMAFC has also said its review of political office holders’ remuneration has reached an advanced stage, with proposed legislation expected to go before the National Assembly, At the same time, the increased revenue available to states is likely to keep attention focused on how governments use additional public funds and whether higher allocations translate into better infrastructure and public services.

Bottom Line

The central issue is not simply how much governors receive as salaries. The bigger fiscal question is how much taxpayers spend maintaining the offices, administrative structures, privileges and official activities surrounding state executives, Although the N512.10bn figure is not money paid directly to governors, it demonstrates the enormous public resources committed to running the institutions around them.