UK Sets 24 week target to expedite asylum appeal decisions

Annette Esosa |August 14 2026

Key Points

New 24 week target for asylum and immigration appeal decisions effective from August 12



Faster appeal decisions expected to accelerate removals and reduce costs



Immigration and Asylum Bill to introduce Independent Immigration Appeals Authority (IIAA) for faster appeals



Government committed to closing all asylum hotels by the end of the parliament

Main Story

The UK government has implemented a 24 week target for deciding asylum and immigration appeals to shorten long waiting times and hasten the removal of those without the right to stay in the country.

This target took effect on August 12 and applies specifically to new appeals submitted to the First-tier Tribunal involving non detained foreign national offenders and asylum support recipients. Currently, the average wait for a judicial decision is 67 weeks, which the government aims to reduce significantly under the new rule.

The Issues

The asylum and immigration appeal system has been burdened by lengthy delays, with over 150,000 appeals still pending despite judicial efforts. These delays increase costs, prolong taxpayer-funded accommodation use, and hinder the swift removal of individuals with no legal right to remain in the UK.

What’s Being Said

Anna Turley, Minister for Border Security and Asylum, emphasized that the new 24 week target will resolve cases faster, reduce taxpayer expenses, and accelerate removals. The government highlighted that the current system’s delays have been costly and inefficient.

What’s Next

The Immigration and Asylum Bill, recently passing its second reading, will establish the Independent Immigration Appeals Authority to provide a faster, simpler appeals process. This new body will work alongside the First-tier Tribunal before gradually taking on new cases and prioritizing urgent or high harm cases. Additionally, the government plans to increase tribunal sitting days by 19% this year to further speed up case hearings.

Bottom Line

The UK government’s 24 week target is a key part of a broader strategy to reduce backlogs, cut asylum costs which have already dropped by £1 billion since the 2024 election, and close all asylum hotels by the end of the current parliament. These measures aim to improve efficiency, save taxpayers an estimated £6.9 billion, and ensure quicker decisions on asylum appeals.