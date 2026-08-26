Day 30 live updates- the housemates get creative when painting each other’s bodies – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 26, 2026

Keypoints

Housemates embraced the Topsy Turvy theme by painting animal designs on their bodies.

Diary sessions exposed tensions around nominations, friendships and relationships.

Bluethopia confronted Barry over changes in their friendship.

Several housemates became emotional during the Aquafina Padi of Life task.

Team Aquafina Refresh won the task after a series of team challenges and emotional presentations.

Wager preparations continued late into the night.

Main Story

Day 30 in the Big Brother Naija house combined creativity, emotional revelations and growing tensions as the housemates prepared for their weekly wager, The day began with housemates turning themselves into animals through body painting, bringing the week’s Topsy Turvy theme to life. Keivo helped paint several housemates, while others entertained themselves with animal sounds and playful role play.

Behind the fun, however, the pressure of the game remained evident. Diary sessions gave the housemates an opportunity to reflect on Cassi’s eviction, the face-to-face nominations and changing relationships inside the house, The biggest emotional moment came during the Aquafina Padi of Life task, where housemates wrote letters to people who are important to them and selected fellow housemates who reminded them of those loved ones.

The Issues

Relationships and trust remained major themes throughout the day, Bluethopia told Biggie that she had noticed a distance developing between herself and Barry. She later confronted him about it, making it clear that she did not want to feel as though she was begging for his friendship, Tram also questioned the genuineness of his relationship with Sheba.

He said some of her actions did not always match her words and admitted that her decision during nominations had made him more open to forming new alliances, Sultex was similarly affected by the nominations. He said he was disappointed that only one person saved him and described the experience as confirmation of what he considered to be fake behaviour in the house, Goddessa, meanwhile, continued to navigate the complications surrounding her relationship with Araga following Ebuka’s comments during the Live Show.

What’s Being Said

The Padi of Life task revealed how closely some of the housemates have connected, Bluethopia chose Barry as someone who reminds her of her best friend, highlighting his support and the way he has been there for her during difficult moments, Barry returned the sentiment, choosing Bluethopia as the housemate who reminds him of his best friend Deborah. He praised her humour, energy and loyalty.

Tram chose Abi because she reminded him of his partner, Olivia, particularly because of her nurturing personality. Abi also connected Tram to someone important in her life, choosing him because he reminded her of her husband, Oyin and Flora similarly highlighted their close friendship, while Chimsom Chuka became emotional while talking about his friend Uche, Not everyone found a connection. Nomy chose not to identify anyone in the house as her Padi of Life, a decision that later became a talking point among several housemates.

What’s Next

With the weekly wager approaching, the housemates must turn their attention from emotional conversations to performance, Chimsom Chuka, Gerard, Sheba and Yusuf continued developing their Animal Kingdom wager story late into the night. The Head of House also remained focused on keeping the house organised ahead of the presentation, The nomination pressure will continue to shape alliances, particularly as housemates reassess who they can trust after the latest face-to-face nominations.

Bottom Line

Day 30 showed two sides of the BBNaija house: the playful creativity of the Topsy-Turvy theme and the emotional reality of a game where friendships are constantly being tested, The Aquafina Padi of Life task brought several housemates closer, but the nomination fallout suggests that some relationships remain fragile. With the wager approaching and eviction still looming, the bonds formed today could soon be tested again.