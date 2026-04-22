Gov. Abba nominates Murtala Garo as deputy governor

Key points

Abba Yusuf nominates Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor of Kano State.

Nomination follows resignation of former deputy Abdussalam Gwarzo.

State Assembly to screen and confirm nominee in line with constitutional provisions.

Main story

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has nominated Alhaji Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor, forwarding his name to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The nomination was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, who said the move is in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The deputy governorship position became vacant following the voluntary resignation of Abdussalam Gwarzo on March 27, 2026.

According to the statement, the governor’s decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

“Following wide consultations with key stakeholders, the governor has requested the Assembly to grant the necessary approval for Garo’s nomination,” the statement read.

The issues

The nomination is seen as a step to restore full executive structure in Kano State after the vacancy, ensuring continuity in governance and decision-making processes.

It also reflects ongoing political realignments within the state’s leadership framework.

What’s being said

The governor’s aide described Murtala Garo as an experienced political administrator with over two decades of service in both elective and appointed roles.

Garo has previously served as State Organising Secretary of his party, Special Adviser to the governor, Chairman of Kabo Local Government Area, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was also the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

What’s next

The Kano State House of Assembly is expected to screen the nominee and decide on his confirmation in the coming days.

If approved, Garo will assume office as Deputy Governor, filling the vacancy created by Gwarzo’s resignation.

Bottom line

Governor Abba Yusuf’s nomination of Murtala Garo marks a key step in restoring Kano’s executive leadership, pending legislative confirmation.