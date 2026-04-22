Keypoints
- The Governing Council of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has named Prof. Samuel Oladipo as the new Vice Chancellor.
- Oladipo becomes the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor and the third indigenous person to lead the institution.
- The appointment was announced by Pro-Chancellor Prof. Rahamon Bello following a council meeting on Tuesday.
- Prof. Oladipo’s tenure officially begins on May 5, 2026.
- He is a foundation staff member and Professor of Social Psychology with over 70 academic publications.
Main Story
Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has officially entered a new era of leadership. On Wednesday, the university’s registrar, Oladapo Oke, released a statement confirming that Prof. Samuel Oladipo has been appointed as the substantive Vice Chancellor.
This decision follows a rigorous selection process aimed at finding a leader who embodies the founding ideals of the institution, which was recently transitioned to a federal university.
Prof. Oladipo is a veteran of the university, having joined in 1999 during its time as a college of education. His rise to the top office is seen as a victory for academic merit and internal growth.
Having served as the Pioneer Director of Research and External Relations, Oladipo is credited with expanding the university’s global academic footprint.
Pro-Chancellor Rahamon Bello noted that the council’s choice was based on Oladipo’s long-standing dedication and his deep understanding of the institution’s specialized mission in teacher education.
The Issues
The primary challenge is the federal-transition management; as Oladipo takes office, he must navigate the complex administrative shift from a state-owned to a fully integrated federal institution. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure expansion, as the new federal status is expected to draw a higher volume of students and require updated TETFUND-supported facilities. Furthermore, there is a research-funding risk; while Oladipo is a recipient of the National Research Fund, he must now secure broader institutional grants to maintain TASFUED’s status as a “premier” university of education. To succeed, the new administration must balance the welfare of the foundation staff with the rigorous standards expected of a federal federal civil service environment.
What’s Being Said
- “Oladipo’s emergence is a product of merit, dedication and commitment to the university’s founding ideals,” stated Prof. Rahamon Bello, Chairman of the Governing Council.
- Registrar Oladapo Oke confirmed that the appointment takes effect from May 5, marking a “historic milestone” for the indigenous academic community.
What’s Next
- Prof. Samuel Oladipo will officially assume his duties on May 5, 2026, following a formal handover ceremony from the acting administration.
- The new Vice Chancellor is expected to outline his “Roadmap for Excellence” during his first official senate meeting later in May.
- A review of the university’s research directorates is anticipated as Oladipo looks to leverage his background in “Social Psychology” and “external relations” to boost international partnerships.
- Stakeholders are watching for potential new appointments within the university management team to support the new VC’s strategic vision.
Bottom Line
By choosing a foundation staff member who has climbed every rung of the academic ladder, TASFUED is betting on continuity and deep institutional knowledge. Prof. Samuel Oladipo’s appointment signals a focus on indigenous leadership as the university settles into its new role as a federal powerhouse in education.