Keypoints

The Governing Council of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has named Prof. Samuel Oladipo as the new Vice Chancellor.

Oladipo becomes the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor and the third indigenous person to lead the institution.

The appointment was announced by Pro-Chancellor Prof. Rahamon Bello following a council meeting on Tuesday.

Prof. Oladipo’s tenure officially begins on May 5, 2026.

He is a foundation staff member and Professor of Social Psychology with over 70 academic publications.

Main Story

Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has officially entered a new era of leadership. On Wednesday, the university’s registrar, Oladapo Oke, released a statement confirming that Prof. Samuel Oladipo has been appointed as the substantive Vice Chancellor.

This decision follows a rigorous selection process aimed at finding a leader who embodies the founding ideals of the institution, which was recently transitioned to a federal university.

Prof. Oladipo is a veteran of the university, having joined in 1999 during its time as a college of education. His rise to the top office is seen as a victory for academic merit and internal growth.

Having served as the Pioneer Director of Research and External Relations, Oladipo is credited with expanding the university’s global academic footprint.

Pro-Chancellor Rahamon Bello noted that the council’s choice was based on Oladipo’s long-standing dedication and his deep understanding of the institution’s specialized mission in teacher education.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the federal-transition management; as Oladipo takes office, he must navigate the complex administrative shift from a state-owned to a fully integrated federal institution. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure expansion, as the new federal status is expected to draw a higher volume of students and require updated TETFUND-supported facilities. Furthermore, there is a research-funding risk; while Oladipo is a recipient of the National Research Fund, he must now secure broader institutional grants to maintain TASFUED’s status as a “premier” university of education. To succeed, the new administration must balance the welfare of the foundation staff with the rigorous standards expected of a federal federal civil service environment.

What’s Being Said

“Oladipo’s emergence is a product of merit, dedication and commitment to the university’s founding ideals,” stated Prof. Rahamon Bello, Chairman of the Governing Council.

Registrar Oladapo Oke confirmed that the appointment takes effect from May 5, marking a “historic milestone” for the indigenous academic community.

What’s Next

Prof. Samuel Oladipo will officially assume his duties on May 5, 2026, following a formal handover ceremony from the acting administration.

The new Vice Chancellor is expected to outline his “Roadmap for Excellence” during his first official senate meeting later in May.

A review of the university’s research directorates is anticipated as Oladipo looks to leverage his background in “Social Psychology” and “external relations” to boost international partnerships.

Stakeholders are watching for potential new appointments within the university management team to support the new VC’s strategic vision.

Bottom Line

By choosing a foundation staff member who has climbed every rung of the academic ladder, TASFUED is betting on continuity and deep institutional knowledge. Prof. Samuel Oladipo’s appointment signals a focus on indigenous leadership as the university settles into its new role as a federal powerhouse in education.