FG, AU strengthen collaboration to expand access to safe water across Africa

Key points

Nigeria and African Union Commission deepen collaboration on water and sanitation.

Focus placed on implementing Africa Water Vision 2063 and closing access gaps.

Over 400 million Africans still lack safe drinking water, highlighting urgency.

Main story

Nigeria and the African Union Commission have stepped up efforts to improve access to safe water and sanitation across the continent, following a high-level meeting with the African Ministers’ Council on Water in Abuja.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, received the AU delegation led by Harsen Nyambe, Director for Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy, alongside senior officials, including Nelson Gomonda of the AMCOW Secretariat.

Utsev described the engagement as a significant step towards strengthening continental cooperation on water governance and policy implementation.

“We are honoured to receive this high-level delegation from the African Union Commission and AMCOW. Your presence underscores the shared commitment to advancing water security and sanitation across Africa,” he said.

He noted that the meeting comes at a critical time as stakeholders work to operationalise frameworks aimed at addressing Africa’s water access challenges.

The issues

Despite growing policy attention, Africa continues to face severe deficits in water and sanitation access. According to United Nations data, more than 400 million people lack safe drinking water, while over 700 million do not have adequate sanitation.

In Nigeria, the situation is particularly acute in rural and underserved communities, where limited access contributes to waterborne diseases and hampers socio-economic development.

What’s being said

Utsev emphasised that water security is central to Africa’s broader development goals, including food security, industrialisation, and climate resilience.

“Water security is central to Africa’s transformation. Without safe water and sanitation, we cannot achieve food security, industrialisation, or climate resilience,” he said.

He also highlighted the African Union’s 2026 Theme of the Year on sustainable water availability and sanitation as a major policy milestone.

Responding, Harsen Nyambe commended Nigeria’s leadership in the sector and its longstanding role as host of the AMCOW Secretariat.

“Our mission here is to deepen collaboration with key member states like Nigeria as we move towards implementing the Africa Water Vision 2063 and ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

What’s next

Discussions from the Abuja meeting are expected to shape the 2026–2033 implementation plan for the Africa Water Vision 2063, focusing on high-impact programmes to accelerate access to safe water and sanitation.

Stakeholders are also expected to mobilise investments and strengthen governance systems to support sustainable delivery.

Bottom line

Nigeria and the African Union are intensifying efforts to tackle Africa’s water crisis, with renewed focus on translating policy commitments into practical solutions that ensure safe water and sanitation for millions.