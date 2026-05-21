Tinubu appoints 39-Year-old professor, Segun Aina,  as new JAMB registrar

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Aina, a 39-year-old Computer Engineering expert, will succeed Professor Ishaq Oloyede when his tenure ends on July 31, 2026.

The Presidency says the appointment is aimed at strengthening digital systems and institutional reforms in Nigeria’s examination body.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board), marking a major leadership transition at the country’s key tertiary admissions agency.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Aina, a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, will assume office after the tenure of the outgoing Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, expires on July 31, 2026.

The Presidency described Aina as a young academic with strong expertise in digital infrastructure, examination systems, and public sector reform.

“He is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional reform,” the statement said.

Aina reportedly holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, a Master’s degree in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

He is also said to have completed the Senior Management Programme at the Lagos Business School.

The statement added that Aina has spent over 15 years advising federal and state governments on digital transformation and institutional redesign.

He has also worked as a consultant to examination bodies such as the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), particularly on ICT integration and examination integrity systems.

The Presidency further noted that Aina is one of Nigeria’s youngest professors in Computer Engineering and is expected to become the youngest Registrar in JAMB’s history.

The issues

The appointment comes at a time when Nigeria’s examination system continues to face pressure to improve credibility, digitisation and security of assessment processes.

JAMB has in recent years strengthened its computer-based testing system, but concerns around malpractice, system integrity and candidate verification persist.

The transition also raises expectations for deeper technological reforms within the institution.

What’s being said

The Presidency expressed confidence that Aina would build on the achievements of outgoing Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, whose tenure has been widely associated with major reforms in JAMB’s operations.

President Tinubu, according to the statement, expects the incoming Registrar to apply his experience in advancing the Board’s efficiency and credibility.

“President Tinubu expects Professor Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge and practical insight into the operations of the Board,” the statement added.

What’s next

Professor Aina is expected to officially assume office after July 31, 2026, following the completion of Oloyede’s tenure.

Attention will now shift to his transition plans and potential policy direction, particularly in strengthening digital examination systems and reducing malpractice.

Stakeholders in the education sector are also expected to monitor how his administration will shape the future of tertiary admissions in Nigeria.

Bottom line

The appointment of Professor Segun Aina signals a generational and technological shift in the leadership of JAMB, with expectations that his expertise in digital systems will drive further reforms in Nigeria’s examination and admissions process.