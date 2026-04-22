Over 8,000 migrants dead or missing in 2025, IOM reports

Key points

International Organization for Migration reports over 8,000 migrant deaths or disappearances in 2025.

Global total since 2014 surpasses 82,000, with 340,000 families affected.

Migration routes shifting due to conflict, climate change, and policy pressures.

Main story

No fewer than 8,000 migrants were reported dead or missing worldwide in 2025, bringing the cumulative total since 2014 to more than 82,000, according to new data released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The agency disclosed that an estimated 340,000 family members have been directly affected by the tragedies, as migration routes continue to evolve without a corresponding reduction in risks.

The findings are based on IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Global Overview of Migration Routes and analysis from its Missing Migrants Project, which tracks deaths and disappearances using official records, media reports, and field data.

IOM Director-General, Amy Pope, said the figures highlight the persistent dangers faced by migrants despite shifting migration patterns.

“Routes are shifting in response to conflict, climate pressures and policy changes, but the risks are still very real,” she said.

“Behind these numbers are people taking dangerous journeys and families left waiting for news that may never come.”

The issues

The report shows that declining arrival numbers in some regions do not indicate reduced migration pressure but rather changes in routes, often towards more hazardous paths.

Drivers such as conflict, economic hardship, climate change, and stricter border policies are reshaping migration patterns globally.

What’s being said

The IOM stressed that migrants continue to face severe risks, including dangerous sea crossings, desert journeys, and limited access to basic services along transit routes.

Data indicates thousands remain stranded in border areas with inadequate shelter, healthcare, and protection, while increased returns and relocations further strain host communities.

The organisation warned that changing migration routes have led to more fragmented and perilous journeys, increasing the likelihood of deaths and disappearances.

What’s next

Ahead of the upcoming International Migration Review Forum, the IOM is calling for stronger global cooperation to protect migrants, prevent fatalities, and support affected families.

It also urged governments to invest in evidence-based interventions that prioritise safer migration pathways and reduce risks along key corridors.

Bottom line

The IOM’s latest data underscores a stark reality: fewer recorded arrivals do not mean safer migration, as thousands continue to lose their lives on increasingly dangerous routes worldwide.