Lagos APC Primary: security operatives, election officials deployed early

Key points

Tight security was deployed around the APC secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja, ahead of the party’s Lagos governorship primary.

Electoral officers and sensitive election materials were dispatched early Thursday to various voting centres across the state.

Security operatives, including police and NSCDC personnel, maintained surveillance around the secretariat.

APC officials said logistics had been improved to ensure a smooth and timely primary exercise.

The party expressed confidence that the primary would be peaceful following the adoption of a consensus candidate.

Main story

Heavy security presence was observed at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja, on Thursday morning as the party commenced preparations for its Lagos governorship primary election.

Police officers, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security operatives were stationed around the premises while electoral materials and officials were deployed to different local government areas and voting centres across the state.

Vehicles transporting ballot papers, result sheets, and election officers were seen leaving the secretariat under tight security as party officials coordinated the distribution process.

Officials and electoral personnel reportedly arrived at the party office as early as 6:00 a.m. to sort and dispatch both sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the exercise.

The issues

The heightened security deployment reflects the importance of the governorship primary and ongoing concerns around orderliness, logistics, and credibility during intra-party elections.

Political primaries in Nigeria have often faced criticism over delays, logistical lapses, and disputes arising from result collation and delegate management.

To address these concerns, APC officials said measures had been introduced to improve coordination and ensure that the process concludes within schedule.

The party also expressed optimism that the adoption of a consensus candidate would reduce tensions and help maintain stability throughout the exercise.

What’s being said

Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Primaries Local Organising Committee, Mr Sesan Daini, said:

“We have learnt a lot in the course of these primaries. That is why we deployed early today to avoid delays at the various centres.”

He added:

“We want our election officers to go and return early. We want to ensure the winner emerges today and is declared today.”

Daini also expressed confidence in the peaceful conduct of the exercise:

“We expect a peaceful exercise because the party has gotten a consensus candidate. We believe members will conduct themselves responsibly.”

What’s next

Voting and collation processes are expected to continue across designated centres in Lagos State, with party officials aiming to conclude the exercise and announce the winner before the end of the day.

Security agencies are expected to maintain surveillance throughout the process to prevent disruptions and ensure orderly conduct.

Bottom line

The APC has ramped up security and logistics ahead of its Lagos governorship primary, signalling efforts to ensure a smooth, timely, and peaceful exercise as the party moves to choose its candidate.