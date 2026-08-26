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Home Business News ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS Five filmmakers shortlisted for inaugural Nigeria Creative Arts Prize

Five filmmakers shortlisted for inaugural Nigeria Creative Arts Prize

By
Kehinde Victor
-
Film4climate

Key Points

  • Five documentaries emerged from 98 submissions for the maiden NPCA.
  • The competition focuses on the theme “Identity” and targets young Nigerian creatives.
  • The winner will receive $20,000 and be announced in October.

Main Story

Five documentary filmmakers have been shortlisted for the inaugural Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts (NPCA), after judges reduced the field from 11 nominees.

Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG), announced the finalists in a statement on Wednesday.

The shortlisted documentaries are Beyond Tarkwa Bay by Peter Oghenetega-Oke, Mara Mania by Feranmi Abiola, No Food for Lazy Man by Ummi Bukar, Okrika by Abraham Aiwuyuse and Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women by Jessica Chinyere.

The five films were selected from 98 entries submitted by Nigerian creatives aged 18 to 35 for the first edition of the prize.

The maiden competition is centred on the theme “Identity”, encouraging filmmakers to examine Nigeria, its people, communities, cultures and changing perceptions of Nigerian identity.

Established in 2025 and sponsored by NLNG, the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts seeks to identify and promote outstanding creative works by young Nigerians.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000 and become the first recipient of the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

The shortlisted documentaries explore different aspects of Nigerian life, including community, culture, social experiences and resilience, with stories centred on places and people such as Tarkwa Bay, Okrika and women in Ebonyi.

What’s Being Said

“The quality and diversity of the submissions demonstrate the depth of emerging creative talent in Nigeria.” – Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairperson, Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

“The young filmmakers have shown the ability to engage thoughtfully with Nigerian stories and present them from their own perspectives.” – Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairperson, Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

What’s Next

The five shortlisted documentaries will proceed to the final stage of adjudication, with the winner expected to be announced at NLNG’s Grand Award Night in October.

The winning documentary will become the first work to receive the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

Bottom Line

The inaugural NPCA has narrowed its 98-entry field to five documentaries, giving emerging Nigerian filmmakers an opportunity to gain recognition for stories exploring different dimensions of Nigerian identity.

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Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor is a business journalist and communications strategist with experience reporting on aviation, energy, finance, and public policy in Nigeria. She covers how regulation, capital, and institutional decisions shape markets, with a focus on accountability, governance, and economic impact. Her reporting, analysis, and on-the-ground industry engagement articles provide valuable insights for executives, investors, and policymakers. Feel free to reach out to Kehinde at kehinde.v@bizwatchnigeria.ng

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