TCN schedules maintenance at Kukwaba transmission substation

Key Points

TCN will carry out maintenance on a 60MVA transformer at Kukwaba substation.

The exercise is scheduled from 12:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Several areas in Abuja will experience power outages during the maintenance.

Main Story

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise at its Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

TCN said in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday that the maintenance would enable its engineers to work on a 60MVA 132/33kV transformer and address a hotspot on the 33kV L32 Blue-Phase current transformer.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from 12:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The company said the maintenance would temporarily affect electricity supply to several areas served by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The Issues

TCN said AEDC would be unable to supply electricity to customers in Trademore, Sabon Lugbe and surrounding areas, as well as the American International School, Galadimawa and SunCity during the maintenance.

Customers in Kabusa Garden Estate, Sabon Lugbe and adjoining areas are also expected to experience the outage.

The planned intervention is aimed at carrying out maintenance on the transformer and addressing the identified hotspot on the transmission equipment.

What’s Being Said

“TCN wishes to inform the public that an urgent maintenance has been scheduled at its Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation.” — Transmission Company of Nigeria

“The exercise will enable TCN’s engineers carry out maintenance on its 60MVA 132/33kV Transformer and amend the hot-spot on the 33kV L32 Blue-Phase current transformer from 12:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.” — Transmission Company of Nigeria

“During the maintenance period, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to supply power to customers in Trademore, Sabon Lugbe and environs, American International School, Galadimawa, SunCity and environs, and Kabusa Garden Estate, Sabon Lugbe and environs.” — Transmission Company of Nigeria

What’s Next

TCN engineers will carry out the scheduled maintenance during the stated period, while electricity supply to the affected areas is expected to be disrupted.

The company apologised to electricity consumers in the affected areas for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

Bottom Line

The maintenance will temporarily disrupt electricity supply across several Abuja communities as TCN works on critical equipment at the Kukwaba transmission substation.