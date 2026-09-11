Trump says he has no regret over war with Iran

KEY POINTS

• Trump says he would make the same decision to attack Iran if given another chance.

• He dismisses concerns that the conflict could hurt Republicans in November’s elections.

• Rising oil and gas prices linked to the conflict have become an issue for Republicans.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to go to war with Iran, saying he would take the same course of action again despite concerns about its possible effect on the November midterm elections.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham broadcast on Thursday, when asked whether the political consequences of the conflict had caused him to reconsider the decision.

He rejected the suggestion, saying he did not view the situation in terms of regret and would repeat his actions if faced with the same circumstances.

Trump also dismissed reports that some of his supporters had become discouraged by the war, saying his supporters remained proud of his efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The president further predicted that the conflict would end immediately after the midterm elections.

He had made a similar claim a day earlier while accusing Tehran of attempting to influence the elections, which will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress.

The conflict has created an additional political challenge for the Republican Party through its impact on energy prices. Oil and gas prices have risen since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, putting pressure on American consumers ahead of the elections.

The US and Israel began their attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, after which Tehran launched strikes against Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases.

Trump has identified the weakening of Iran’s nuclear capabilities as one of the objectives of the military campaign.

Iran, which does not possess nuclear weapons, maintains that its uranium enrichment programme is intended for peaceful purposes.

THE ISSUES

Trump’s refusal to express regret places his defence of the war ahead of its potential political cost for his party.

The conflict has also created an economic issue for Republicans as higher oil and gas prices affect consumers. This could become more significant as voters prepare to elect members of Congress in November.

Trump’s claim that the war will end after the election also links the military conflict directly to the political calendar, although the supplied report does not provide details of how or why the conflict would end at that point.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I don’t believe in the word ‘regret.’ You can always question yourself a little bit.” – Donald Trump

“If I had it to do again, I would do exactly as I did.” – Donald Trump

“It ends right after the election.” – Donald Trump

WHAT’S NEXT

The US midterm elections will take place in November and will determine whether Trump’s Republican Party retains control of Congress.

The conflict with Iran and its impact on energy prices are expected to remain issues for Republican candidates as the elections approach.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump says he would launch the war against Iran again despite its potential consequences for Republicans in November. He maintains that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon justifies the military action.