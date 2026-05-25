Wizkid helped African music gain global recognition — Nasty C

Key points

Nasty C has credited Wizkid for helping push Afrobeats to global prominence.

The rapper said Wizkid’s collaboration with Drake on the 2016 hit song One Dance created new opportunities for African artists.

Nasty C claimed the success of the record made Afrobeats more commercially attractive across Africa.

He also noted that some African rappers reportedly switched to Afrobeats due to its growing profitability.

“One Dance” later became the first song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

Main story

Nasty C has credited Wizkid with helping elevate Afrobeats onto the global stage through his collaboration with Drake on the hit record One Dance.

Speaking during an interview, the South African rapper said Wizkid’s appearance on the globally successful 2016 track significantly boosted international recognition for African music and opened new opportunities for artists across the continent.

Nasty C, known for his album Zulu Man With Some Power, explained that the commercial success of Afrobeats after the collaboration also influenced shifts within the African music industry, with some rappers gravitating toward the genre because of its rising global appeal.

Released in 2016, “One Dance” featured Wizkid alongside British singer Kyla and went on to become one of the defining global records associated with Afrobeats.

The track blended Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop influences and was later recognised by Guinness World Records as the first song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

Drake also previously acknowledged Wizkid’s contribution to the success of the song, on which the Nigerian singer received credits as a co-songwriter, co-producer, and featured performer.

The issues

The comments add to ongoing conversations about the international rise of Afrobeats and the artists widely credited with helping export the genre beyond Africa.

Industry observers have often pointed to collaborations between African artists and major international acts as key turning points in expanding the genre’s global reach and commercial viability.

The growing international success of Afrobeats has also reshaped parts of Africa’s music industry, with artists increasingly blending genres or pivoting toward Afrobeats-influenced sounds in response to market demand.

Over the years, Wizkid, alongside other Nigerian artists, has frequently been recognised as one of the major figures behind the global mainstream acceptance of Afrobeats.

What’s being said

“Wizkid and Drake collaboration on ‘One Dance’ opened the door for African artists. After the collaboration, African music received a significant boost,” Nasty C said.

“During some of my interviews in Nigeria and Ghana, the hosts told me that some rappers were even switching to Afrobeats because of how lucrative it has become after Wizkid’s collaboration with Drake,” the rapper added.

What’s next

As Afrobeats continues its global expansion, collaborations between African artists and international stars are expected to remain a major driver of the genre’s growth.

Industry conversations around the pioneers and defining moments behind Afrobeats’ international breakthrough are also likely to continue as the genre gains even wider commercial influence.

Bottom line

Nasty C’s remarks reinforce the growing recognition of Wizkid’s role in Afrobeats’ global breakthrough, particularly through the massive international success of “One Dance,” a record widely viewed as a turning point for African music on the world stage.