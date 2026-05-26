NIMR commissions N300 million solar power system to resolve electricity challenges

Keypoints

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research has commissioned a 100KVA solar power system to tackle persistent electricity challenges.

Financial records revealed that the N300 million renewable energy installation was donated by the Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme.

Operational data showed the facility supports critical laboratories including the COBAS lab for HIV testing and the institute’s biobank freezers.

Administrative briefs indicated that NIMR faced surging electricity costs that reached between N49 million and N52 million monthly.

Engineering specifications confirmed the deployment includes 312 solar panels, two 209KVA lithium batteries, and two 50KVA inverters.

Main Story

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has strengthened its research and diagnostic capacity with the commissioning of a 100KVA solar power system aimed at addressing persistent electricity challenges at the institute.

The solar facility, donated by the Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), is expected to provide stable and uninterrupted power supply to critical laboratories and research centres within the institute.

At the ceremony, the Director-General of NIMR, Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa, described the intervention as timely and strategic for the institute’s operations.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Bitrus Nelson, the NIMR boss said reliable electricity remains essential to the institute’s mandate of conducting scientific research and generating evidence-based health solutions for the country.

To evaluate intermediate operational strains, the sharp escalation in commercial electricity tariffs had severely drained the research center’s limited government subventions.

The NIMR Director-General recalled that the institute’s electricity bill exceeded N48 million monthly after he assumed office in August 2024 and later rose to between N49 million and N52 million despite limited government subvention.

He explained that management had since introduced measures to cut energy costs, including the installation of prepaid meters and stricter electricity management practices, framing the new clean energy infrastructure as a vital mechanism to reduce operational overheads.

Furthermore, medical directors connected the deployment of the advanced power grid directly to safeguarding high-value national bio-assets. Professor Obafunwa explained that the facility now supports key operational areas including the COBAS laboratory for HIV viral load testing, PCR molecular laboratories, the biobank housing ultra-low temperature freezers, seminar facilities and other support units.

He stressed that uninterrupted power is critical for preserving sensitive biological samples, maintaining laboratory operations, supporting emergency preparedness and ensuring accurate data management, allowing the institute to sustain critical diagnostic services while supporting Nigeria’s broader climate goals.

The Issues

Protecting sensitive biological samples and ultra-low temperature freezers from catastrophic grid failures and blackouts.

Managing extreme monthly electricity bills that deplete financial subventions intended for medical research.

Scaling advanced renewable energy conversions within public clinical institutions using lessons from past solar projects.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the structural values guiding the cross-institutional partnership, NIMR Director-General Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa noted that “the solar installation reflects a shared commitment towards sustainable development, resilient healthcare systems and stronger collaboration in advancing public health outcomes.”

Detailing the public health importance of the recipient research facility, the Managing Director of ECEWS, Dr. Andy Eyo, “described NIMR as a critical institution within Nigeria’s public health and disease control framework.”

Outlining the technical components integrated by engineering teams into the clean energy network, Dr. Eyo disclosed “that the N300 million project consists of 312 solar panels of 705 watts each, two 209KVA lithium battery units and two 50KVA inverters designed for stable power conversion.”

Evaluating the technological standing of the newly completed solar installation within the national medical sector, he “described the installation as one of the most advanced renewable energy systems deployed within Nigeria’s health sector, noting that it would reduce operational costs and free up more resources for research and healthcare delivery.”

Representing the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Professor Obafunwa “commended ECEWS for supporting Nigeria’s healthcare and research sector through sustainable energy solutions.”

Connecting the specialized clean energy funding to wider state administrative targets, he observed “that renewable energy investments in health institutions align with the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems while promoting sustainable development.”

What’s Next

NIMR engineers and staff will transition the primary electricity load of the COBAS and PCR molecular laboratories onto the 100KVA solar facility.

Management will monitor the prepaid meter readings to evaluate the exact percentage reduction in the institute’s monthly power bills.

ECEWS project teams will package the operational data gathered during this deployment to plan upcoming healthcare infrastructure interventions across other national medical centers.

Bottom Line

To combat staggering monthly electricity bills that peaked at N52 million, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research has commissioned a N300 million, 100KVA solar power system donated by ECEWS to provide uninterrupted electricity to its critical HIV testing laboratories and ultra-low temperature biobanks.