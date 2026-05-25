MTN retains most valuable African brand title amid rising competition

Keypoints

MTN has secured its position as Africa’s most valuable brand despite intensifying pressure from Vodacom and Standard Bank.

Combined metrics reveal the continent’s top 200 brands grew by 11% to reach a cumulative value of USD62.6 billion.

Performance indicators show the banking, telecommunications, and retail sectors remain the primary drivers of African brand value.

Growth rankings named Seplat Energy as Africa’s fastest-growing brand following a 119% surge in its total brand value.

Corporate metrics ranked Tusker as the strongest African brand, achieving a Brand Strength Index score of 97.9 out of 100.

Main Story

MTN retains the most valuable African brand title as pressure from Vodacom and Standard Bank intensifies.

Africa’s top 200 brands have grown by 11% to reach a combined value of USD62.6 billion in 2026, driven by strong performance across the banking, telecoms, and retail sectors, according to the Africa 200 2026 report by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The banking, telecoms, and retail sectors drive the value of the top 200 African brands. South African brands dominate the top 10 positions in this year’s Africa 200 ranking.

To evaluate intermediate corporate performance, Brand Finance analyzed brand strength and sustainability metrics alongside direct economic valuations.

Tusker is the strongest African brand with a BSI score of 97.9/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating.

Additionally, a 119% brand value surge occurred for Seplat Energy, making it Africa’s fastest-growing brand. In terms of corporate sustainability and responsibility, M-PESA leads in ESG engagement among African brands.

Furthermore, structural changes in market access have allowed a fresh wave of corporate entities to break into the regional index. The report indicates that 14 new African brands enter this year’s ranking, spanning several diverse economic territories.

The incoming entities include Savanna, OCP Group, Valterra Platinum, Yas, SANRAL, FCMB Group, Ovio, ALEXBANK, Mixx, RAYA Auto, AVI, CIC Insurance Group, Gulf Bank Algeria, and Jubilee Holdings.

The Issues

Maintaining market dominance when competing regional operators launch aggressive expansion drives across multiple national boundaries.

Navigating macroeconomic volatility across diverse African jurisdictions while sustaining double-digit valuation growth for corporate portfolios.

Overcoming historically low intra-African trade baselines to establish stable cross-border supply lines and customer networks.

What’s Being Said

Discussing the regional trajectory of the leading corporations, Brand Finance Africa Chairman Jeremy Sampson commented: “This year’s Africa 200 ranking reflects the growing confidence of Pan-African brands. Many of the continent’s most valuable brands are no longer defined solely by their domestic markets.”

Emphasizing the operational shifts away from localized distribution models, he noted that “They are expanding across borders, exporting African expertise, and increasingly competing with global players on equal footing.”

Connecting corporate performance to macro-regional growth indicators, he explained that “This evolution carries significance beyond commercial success. Strong African companies not only create shareholder value but also strengthen the continent’s economic narrative, support intra-African trade, and enhance Africa’s standing on the global stage.”

Presenting historical context regarding continental market integration, he concluded that “The progress is clear: intra-African trade accounted for just around 3% in the late 1950s, compared to nearly 20% today, with momentum continuing to build.”

Methodological notes from the valuation agency defined brand value as “the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market,” while brand strength represents “the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.”

What’s Next

Market analysts will monitor third-quarter financial results to see if Vodacom or Standard Bank narrows the valuation gap with MTN.

Corporate strategists at M-PESA will roll out updated environmental and governance models to preserve their top spot in ESG metrics.

Executive boards of the 14 newly listed entries will deploy targeted capital investments to protect their initial positions inside the top 200 ranking.

Bottom Line

Propelled by banking, telecom, and retail expansions that pushed the continent’s top 200 corporate portfolios to a combined USD62.6 billion value, MTN has successfully defended its crown as Africa’s most valuable brand against intensifying competition from Vodacom and Standard Bank.