Federal Government seeks presidential endorsement for national tourism and economic compendium

Keypoints

The Federal Government is working to secure President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement for a comprehensive economic and tourism profile compendium.

Official launch details confirmed that Vice President Kashim Shettima has fixed June 17 for the publication’s national release.

Strategic partnerships between the Nigerian Press Council and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum ensured the inclusion of updated sub-national data.

Global distribution plans include supplying free physical and soft copies to all international airports, borders, and Nigerian embassies.

Digital access portals will integrate the national reference material directly onto the official Nigeria Governors’ Forum website platform.

Main Story

The Federal Government says it remains committed to ensuring that the compendium containing economic and tourism comprehensive profiles of all the states and the FCT receives the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Nigerian Press Council, led by its Executive Secretary, Dr Dili Ezughah, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima has fixed June 17 for the official launch of the National publication. The minister commended members of the project committee for coming out with the compendium documenting the economic and tourism profiles of 36 states and FCT.

To evaluate intermediate structural progress, project developers completed cross-institutional consultations to ensure the document functions as a verified reference manual for transnational commerce.

The minister also emphasised the need for proper official communication among relevant agencies and private sector working toward the success of the official launch of the national publication.

Ezughah explained that the publication would serve as strategic reference material for investors, diplomatic missions, development partners, chambers of commerce, and Nigerians in the diaspora, providing detailed economic and tourism information on every state of the federation.

Furthermore, sub-national administrative bodies have aligned their data collection networks to project local competitive advantages directly to international markets.

In his remarks, Mr Eghosa Omoigui, NGF Head, Environment, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, said the NGF contribution to the project was to make sure that up-to-date information reflected in the publication.

He added that the initiative presents sub-nationals as the first point of stop for investment and for tourism attraction in Nigeria, giving Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign stakeholders a unified platform to assess local mineral resources and business incentives.

The Issues

Synchronizing official communication protocols across multiple government institutions and private entities ahead of the national launch.

Guaranteeing the continuous inclusion of up-to-date demographic, infrastructural, and tax incentive data from all 36 states.

Managing a global logistics and digital distribution network across international airports, land borders, and foreign embassies.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the institutional motivation behind the inter-agency collaboration, Nigerian Press Council Executive Secretary Dr Dili Ezughah stated: “This project was inspired by the need to synergise efforts across government institutions to project Nigeria positively, and we are pleased that the Vice President has endorsed it as a national initiative. We have made substantial progress and are now at the final stage ahead of the official launch,”

Detailing the precise content fields embedded within the sub-national profiles, Lead Consultant Mr Tajudeen Toyin-oke explained: “The compendium captures the economic and tourism profiles of all the 36 states and the FCT, including investment opportunities, tax incentives, mineral resources, and tourism assets for both local and international investors.”

Specifying the physical distribution protocols designed for international transit stations and foreign missions, Toyin-oke added: “It’s going to be distributed into all Nigerian embassies all around the world, so that anybody going into our embassy, they can pick up the book and know specifically what is in a particular state. If you are a Nigerian living abroad, you want to see what is in your state, you can be able to pick the book. It’s also going to be available at all the international airports and all the borders. There will be free copies so that people can pick up a copy and then they’ll be able to digest what we have in Nigeria, both in terms of economic and tourism.”

Highlighting the deep demographic and resource indices captured within the pages, he noted: “And when I say economy, all the mineral resources that we have, people will be able to have an idea, the population, the demographic and everything.”

Describing the collaborative contributions of state executives to the document, NGF Head of Environment, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment Mr Eghosa Omoigui noted: “Because there are a lot of Nigerians in the diaspora, a lot of them have not come home in a long time, a lot of them might not have even come home at all, maybe if they were born abroad. This is an opportunity for them to look at this compendium and get to know the country more, get to know the competitive advantages, the mineral resources, the investment opportunities, and the tourism attractions that reside within the states where they come from.”

Summarizing the strategic message being sent to international capital repositories, Omoigui concluded: “So, it’s a very good signal and a loud signal to the world, to Nigerians in the diaspora, that we are ready for business and that it’s a nice place to come for your tourism.”

What’s Next

Project steering committees will finalize logistics for the official national launch scheduled by the Vice President for June 17.

Web developers at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will integrate the digital soft copies and click-to-view buttons onto their web platform.

Foreign affairs logistics coordinators will begin packing and dispatching hard copies of the compendium to Nigerian embassies worldwide and international border posts.

Bottom Line

Seeking final endorsement from President Bola Tinubu ahead of a June 17 launch set by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Federal Government, the Nigerian Press Council, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have finalized a national compendium documenting the economic, mineral, and tourism profiles of all 36 states and the FCT for global distribution.