Nigeria’s rising cost of a healthy diet exposes deepening food affordability crisis

By Boluwatife Oshadiya May 25, 2026

KEY POINTS

National average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) reached N1,513 per adult per day in February 2026, up 3.76% month-on-month from N1,458 and 12.4% year-on-year from N1,346.

South-East zone highest at N1,889, North-East lowest at N1,160; Ekiti leads states at N2,075 while Adamawa records lowest at N979.

Animal source foods account for 39% of total CoHD cost despite providing only 13% of calories; common affordable items include white maize, palm oil, avocado pear, dried tomatoes, white beans, and small dried crayfish.

Urban-rural and zonal disparities persist, with Ekiti Urban at N2,271 versus Borno Rural at N797.

CoHD continues to rise faster than general and food CPI in many periods, highlighting structural challenges in accessing nutritious foods.

MAIN STORY

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), has released its February 2026 Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) bulletin, revealing that the average daily cost for an adult to meet internationally recommended nutritional needs stood at N1,513. This marks a 3.76% increase from January 2026 (N1,458) and a 12.4% rise from February 2025 (N1,346).

The CoHD represents the least expensive combination of locally available foods that satisfies the Healthy Diet Basket (HDB) guidelines — a globally consistent standard providing approximately 2,330 kilocalories daily. It excludes transportation and meal preparation costs and serves as a lower-bound measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets.

Data was collected from 10,534 retail sources across urban and rural areas in all states. The Healthy Diet Basket includes specific daily quantities: starchy staples (e.g., 322g dry rice equivalent), oils and fats (34g oil), fruits (230-300g), vegetables (270-400g), legumes/nuts/seeds (85g dry beans), and animal source foods (210g egg equivalent).

Zonal and State Variations

At the zonal level, the South-East recorded the highest average at N1,889, followed by South-West at approximately N1,786. The North-East had the lowest at N1,160. State rankings show Ekiti (N2,075), Imo (N2,051), and Abia (N1,924) as the most expensive, while Adamawa (N979), Borno (N1,040), and Taraba (N1,102) were the most affordable.

Urban-rural gaps are significant: Ekiti Urban topped N2,271, contrasting sharply with Borno Rural at N797. Detailed breakdowns from the Excel data confirm Lagos at N1,886, Osun N1,795, and others aligning closely with reported figures.

Cost Share by Food Group

Animal source foods dominated expenses at 39% of total CoHD (approximately N596 daily nationally), despite contributing only 13% of calories. Fruits and vegetables were expensive relative to caloric contribution (16% and 14% of cost for 7% and 5% calories respectively). Legumes, nuts, and seeds remained the most affordable at 7%.

Frequently Selected Least-Cost Items

Common budget options across states include:

Starchy Staples: White maize grains (30%), white garri (26%), yellow garri (18%).

Oils and Fats: Palm oil 75cl (53%).

Fruits: Avocado pear (35%).

Vegetables: Dried tomatoes (25%).

Legumes/Nuts/Seeds: White beans (57%).

Animal Source Foods: Small dried crayfish (24%).

Kulikuli, akara, and locust beans were excluded from least-cost selections due to their mixed or condiment nature. Specific state examples (e.g., Lagos, Rivers, Anambra, FCT, Bauchi, Kano) show consistent patterns with local variations like soya beans or fresh milk/nono in certain areas.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s food environments continue to constrain households’ ability to access sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. The CoHD has frequently outpaced both general CPI and food CPI, though the metrics differ in scope — CoHD tracks a narrow, least-cost basket in absolute naira terms, while CPI is a broader weighted index.

Persistent drivers include supply chain disruptions, regional production imbalances, high costs of animal-source proteins and fresh produce, and broader macroeconomic pressures such as input costs for farmers. Stark zonal disparities reflect differences in market access, agricultural output, and infrastructure — southern urban areas face higher prices, while some northern rural zones benefit from local availability of staples.

These trends exacerbate nutritional challenges, with historical analyses indicating that a large proportion of Nigerians struggle with affordability, contributing to public health and productivity concerns. The exclusion of certain traditional items from optimal baskets further highlights shifts in what constitutes the “least-cost” healthy option.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria’s food affordability crisis deepened in February 2026 as the average daily cost of maintaining a healthy diet climbed to N1,513 per adult,” reported Nairametrics, underscoring persistent pressure on household incomes.

Analysts have previously noted the indicator’s influence on policy: “The NBS figure… lent credence to labour leaders’ demand” during minimum wage negotiations.

Stakeholders from NBS and GAIN emphasize its utility: “The Cost of a Healthy Diet provides important information about food access… [for] government, civil society… private sector, and researchers.” The report calls for identifying supply challenges in high-cost food groups and prioritizing production, distribution, and market access improvements.

Nutrition and food systems experts stress that “nutrition education is only effective when people can afford to comply with the recommendations.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The NBS is expected to release subsequent monthly CoHD bulletins, enabling continued tracking of trends. Policymakers may incorporate the data into agricultural priorities, social protection programmes, minimum wage adjustments, and nutrition strategies.

Further integration with Nigeria’s broader food systems monitoring, including state-level interventions targeting non-staple foods (vegetables, fruits, animal sources, legumes), is anticipated. Collaboration among government, GAIN, Tufts University’s Food Prices for Nutrition project, and other partners will likely focus on addressing supply bottlenecks and improving affordability amid ongoing economic conditions.

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s Cost of a Healthy Diet climbing to N1,513 daily signals that nutritious eating remains increasingly out of reach for many households, even as certain regions and items offer relative relief. While the metric highlights actionable supply gaps — particularly in animal proteins and produce — sustained progress requires coordinated efforts in production diversification, market connectivity, and supportive policies. Without addressing these structural barriers, food security will continue to lag behind caloric availability, with long-term consequences for health, workforce productivity, and national development.