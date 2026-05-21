China and Nigeria deepen cultural diplomacy at Abuja harmony salon

Keypoints

China and Nigeria mobilized around bilateral cultural diplomacy at the 2026 Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon in Abuja.

The diplomatic engagement featured traditional tea ceremonies, guqin musical performances, and historic art displays.

Multi-agency organizers included the Chinese Embassy, the China Center of International Cultural Exchange, and the China Cultural Centre.

Officials identified the historic Silk Road as a continuous guide for China-Nigeria cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships across tourism and the creative economy.

Main Story

China and Nigeria on Wednesday deepened their cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges through tea ceremonies, guqin performances and traditional cultural displays at the 2026 Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon in Abuja.

Speaking at the salon, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria Zhou Hongyou argued that tea has become a bridge for dialogue and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and other civilizations around the world.

He maintained that the ancient Maritime Silk Road symbolized peaceful cooperation, openness, inclusiveness and mutual benefit among nations, indicating that this spirit continues to guide China-Nigeria relations and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Concurrently, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Abdulkarim Ibrahim indicated that Nigeria’s growing tea culture reflected the country’s openness to global influences and intercultural dialogue.

He noted that the Federal Government remains committed to strengthening partnerships with China in tourism, creative economy development and cultural exchange.

To advance mutual understanding, the salon featured demonstrations of traditional incense ceremonies, ceramic art exhibitions, porcelain displays, and live performances of the ancient Chinese guqin musical instrument to highlight the historic significance of the intangible cultural heritage.

The Issues

Integrating traditional cultural diplomatic events with modern economic partnerships requires continuous institutional funding and bilateral coordination.

Expanding international creative market footprints demands structured frameworks for artists and heritage practitioners across both nations.

Balancing foreign global cultural influences involves safeguarding domestic historical identities while remaining open to intercultural dialogue.

What’s Being Said

Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria Zhou Hongyou stated that “Tea has become a bridge for dialogue and mutual learning between Chinese civilisation and other civilisations around the world.”

He noted the historical trajectory of the practice, adding that “The ancient Silk Road carried not only spices, silk and porcelain, but also the spirit of peaceful cooperation, openness, mutual learning and mutual benefit.”

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Abdulkarim Ibrahim maintained that “Tea is far more than a beverage. It is a vessel of history, a symbol of harmony and a medium of cultural exchange.”

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy will outline follow-up exchange programs with Chinese cultural institutions.

Program coordinators will distribute educational briefs detailing the history of the Maritime Silk Road to local tourism stakeholders.

Diplomatic envoys from both countries will plan subsequent collaborative exhibitions to showcase combined Nigerian and Chinese historical artifacts.

Bottom Line

China and Nigeria have expanded their bilateral relations during the 2026 cultural salon in Abuja, utilizing historical tea traditions and ancient art exhibitions to reinforce peaceful cooperation and creative economy partnerships under the Belt and Road Initiative.