Bandits, Terrorists, Kidnappers: What exactly are we rehabilitating?

The tragedy in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State should disturb every sane Nigerian beyond the usual social media outrage cycle. Armed men rode into schools on motorcycles, entered classrooms where children should have been learning alphabets and multiplication tables, and turned education into a crime scene.

Babies, children less than two years old, were taken away alongside teachers whose only offence was showing up to shape the future of other people’s children. If this does not force a nation into sober reflection, then perhaps we are already too damaged to recognise evil when it stands in front of us.

There is something especially wicked about attacking schools. Hospitals, schools, and places of worship are supposed to remain sacred even in the most broken societies. Yet in Nigeria, schools have become soft targets because the state has repeatedly shown criminals that there are no consequences strong enough to deter them. The attack was coordinated across three schools at once, which means this was not random chaos. It required planning, intelligence gathering, movement, and confidence. Confidence. That is the terrifying part. Criminals now operate with the confidence of people who know the system is weak, overstretched, compromised, or simply tired.

And then came the detail that should make every government spokesperson hide their face in shame: the beheading of Mr. Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher, recorded on video like some medieval spectacle. A teacher. Not a politician. Not a billionaire. Not an arms dealer. A teacher. A man who probably spent more time trying to convince students to solve equations than trying to survive armed terrorists in a forest. Somewhere in this country, people will still gather in air-conditioned halls to speak about deradicalisation and rehabilitation as if these criminals are misunderstood young men who merely need counselling and empowerment programmes. Jokers.

Every time terrorists or bandits commit atrocities, some government official appears with carefully rehearsed talking points about dialogue, reintegration, soft approaches, or rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the victims are buried quietly while their families receive thoughts, prayers, and empty press statements. At what point did we become more emotionally invested in the future of murderers than in the lives they destroy?

This is not an argument against justice or due process. It is an argument against the unseriousness with which Nigeria approaches insecurity. Because what exactly are we rehabilitating when criminals repeatedly kidnap schoolchildren, slaughter teachers, extort families, and upload execution videos? What moral framework allows society to treat such barbarity as merely another social problem requiring stakeholder engagement? Countries that successfully combat violent insurgency do not do so by romanticising criminals. They establish consequences so severe and unavoidable that criminality becomes unattractive.

A society is ultimately judged by what it protects. If schools are no longer safe, then every speech about national progress is empty noise. If teachers can be kidnapped and executed while trying to educate children, then we are not merely battling insecurity; we are witnessing the collapse of the social contract itself. Nigeria must decide urgently whether it wants to remain a country where criminals dictate the terms of civilian life while government officials recycle press statements and policy buzzwords.

Because somewhere tonight, a parent in Oyo State is staring at an empty bed that should contain a child back from school. And no amount of government grammar can explain that pain away.

Ward Rounds

Desmond Elliot Drama

Internal party politics finally visited Hon. Desmond Elliot’s doorstep, and suddenly democracy became important. Interesting. When party structures carried him comfortably into relevance and public office, there were no emotional videos about fairness, inclusion, or internal democracy. But now that the same political machinery appears to have decided it is someone else’s turn, content creation has become activism. Nigerian politicians love democratic principles mostly when they are personally disadvantaged.

The bigger lesson here is that political loyalty in Nigeria is transactional and temporary. The same structures that elevate politicians can quietly retire them once usefulness expires. That is why real political capital should come from the people, not merely party godfathers. Unfortunately, too many politicians remember citizens only during elections and remember democracy only during personal crises. Wonderful indeed.

Court Voids INEC Timetable

The federal court’s decision to nullify INEC’s timetable for party primaries and candidate substitutions is significant because elections thrive on predictability and legal clarity. Any confusion around deadlines creates opportunities for manipulation, litigation, and unnecessary political tension. INEC must tread carefully because electoral credibility is too fragile in Nigeria to survive avoidable procedural controversies.

Of course, the commission will likely appeal, but the real concern is timing. Every legal uncertainty this close to major political activities increases distrust among parties and voters alike. Nigeria cannot afford another election season dominated by courtroom drama instead of governance debates. Let the law guide the process clearly and consistently for everyone involved.

Kudos NDLEA

The NDLEA deserves genuine commendation for dismantling what appears to be one of the largest methamphetamine operations in Nigerian history. Three Mexicans, local collaborators, forest laboratories, and nearly ₦480 billion worth of drugs: this was not street-level crime; this was industrial narcotics production. The scale should concern everyone because it reveals how attractive Nigeria is becoming to transnational criminal networks.

Interestingly, while fighting drug cartels, the agency is also trying to improve public communication with the launch of its radio station. That combination of enforcement and awareness might actually matter long term. Drug abuse is no longer a distant urban issue; it is eating deeply into communities and youth populations nationwide. Prevention and education must grow alongside arrests and seizures. Kudos where it is deserved.

JAMB Leadership Change

Professor Segun Aina steps into one of the most scrutinised education offices in Nigeria at a time when public trust in examination bodies remains delicate. JAMB directly influences the futures of millions of young Nigerians, so efficiency, transparency, and fairness are not optional luxuries; they are necessities. Professor Ishaq Oloyede leaves behind a mixed legacy of reforms, technological improvements, and recurring controversies that kept the institution constantly in public conversation.

The incoming registrar must understand that every technical glitch, policy adjustment, or examination controversy affects real human lives. Nigerian students already face enough pressure navigating admissions, strikes, economic hardship, and unemployment anxiety. The least the system can do is guarantee credibility and stability in the process determining their educational opportunities. Wishing him wisdom and minimal chaos.

Champions Arsenal

After twenty-two long years, Arsenal are finally Premier League champions again. For us Arsenal fans, this is more than football; it is emotional resurrection after decades of near-misses, memes, banter, and painful collapses. Mikel Arteta deserves enormous credit for rebuilding belief, discipline, and identity within the club. Winning the league in modern English football requires consistency, depth, mentality, and endurance over an exhausting season.

For neutrals, it is refreshing to see persistence rewarded. For rivals, unfortunately, North London will now become unbearably loud for the foreseeable future. Arsenal fans have suffered long enough to earn this moment, and they will absolutely make sure nobody hears the end of it. Congratulations to the Gunners. North London forever.