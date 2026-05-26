UNFPA and AfDB sign partnership to strengthen maternal health and economic growth

Key points

The United Nations Population Fund and the African Development Bank have partnered to improve maternal health across Africa.

Formal agreements were established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the AfDB Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

Institutional priorities seek to position demographic resilience and women’s healthcare as central pillars of economic transformation.

Operational project areas will target digital training for health workers, climate-resilient infrastructure, and health information systems.

Historical records show both organizations have collaborated since 1992 on health system strengthening and data modernization.

Main Story

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the African Development Bank (AfDB) are partnering to strengthen maternal health and drive economic growth across Africa.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on the sidelines of the AfDB Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

The agreement sought to position maternal health and demographic resilience as key pillars of Africa’s economic transformation. The Annual Meetings which opened on Monday would close on Friday.

To evaluate intermediate operational objectives, the multi-lateral institutions are combining capital pools to expand technological frameworks within sub-national medical facilities.

The AfDB President, Sidi Ould Tah said both organisations under the partnership would explore innovative financing and implementation mechanisms to support investments in women and young people.

He said the areas of focus included digital training for health workers, climate-resilient health infrastructure and stronger health information systems to systematically scale local clinical capacities.

Furthermore, healthcare directors connected long-term macroeconomic performance metrics directly to resolving ongoing gender health inequalities. The Executive Director of UNFPA, Diene Keita, said Africa’s economic progress depended on investment in women’s health.

Since 1992, UNFPA and the AfDB have collaborated on strengthening health systems and supporting data-driven development across Africa.

Their historical interventions include improved maternal healthcare services in Cameroon and population data modernisation in Côte d’Ivoire, alongside supporting reproductive health and climate adaptation programmes in Madagascar and other African countries.

The Issues

Securing innovative financing mechanisms to close the critical funding gaps paralyzing maternal healthcare delivery.

Constructing climate-resilient health infrastructure capable of withstanding environmental shocks across vulnerable African regions.

Overcoming unequal healthcare access and persistent structural obstacles that prevent rural women from receiving adequate medical service.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the primary foundational dependency between regional fiscal performance and healthcare access, UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita stated: “Economic progress for Africa is only possible if we prioritise women’s health and address preventable maternal deaths,”

Describing the strategic intent underlying the updated bilateral agreement, Keita noted that the renewed partnership was “a shared commitment to place maternal health and human capital development at the centre of Africa’s transformation agenda.”

Assessing the historical trajectory of regional medical outcomes, she observed that “Africa has made significant progress in reducing maternal mortality, although major challenges remained.”

Identifying the specific systemic bottlenecks that continue to hinder the optimal execution of clinical services, she “identified financing gaps, unequal healthcare access and structural obstacles as key barriers affecting maternal healthcare delivery.”

What’s Next

Financers from the AfDB and UNFPA will structure the initial investment instruments to deploy innovative capital for women and youth programs.

Technical teams will develop digital training modules for health workers to upgrade skills across regional clinical networks.

Project coordinators will evaluate data from previous missions in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Madagascar to design upcoming reproductive health and climate adaptation rollouts.

Bottom Line

Building on a collaboration that dates back to 1992, the UNFPA and AfDB have signed an MoU at the annual meetings in Brazzaville to tie maternal health and demographic resilience to Africa’s economic transformation, focusing on innovative financing, digital health worker training, and climate-resilient infrastructure.