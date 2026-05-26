PalmPay Young Stars Initiative Teaches Financial Literacy Through Children’s Day Shopping Experience

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 26, 2026

Key Points

PalmPay rewarded selected public school pupils with ₦50,000 shopping vouchers during its Children’s Day initiative

Beneficiaries applied lessons from a financial literacy workshop while redeeming their vouchers

The initiative forms part of PalmPay’s broader education support programme for public school students

Main Story

PalmPay has expanded its youth-focused education initiative by combining academic rewards with practical financial literacy training for public school pupils across Nigeria.

As part of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, selected beneficiaries under the PalmPay Young Stars initiative were taken on a supervised shopping experience where they redeemed vouchers worth ₦50,000 on essential items of their choice.

The programme, which targets outstanding pupils in public schools, has previously provided scholarships, school kits, and educational support materials aimed at encouraging academic excellence among children from underserved communities.

According to the company, the latest initiative was designed to move beyond rewards by exposing students to practical money management skills at an early age. Before redeeming their vouchers, the pupils participated in financial literacy sessions organised during presentation ceremonies held across participating schools.

During the shopping exercise, many of the students reportedly prioritised educational materials, food items, household products, and other practical necessities rather than making impulsive purchases.

PalmPay said the exercise demonstrated how early exposure to financial education can influence decision-making and help children develop responsible spending habits.

The initiative comes at a time when financial inclusion and financial literacy have become major policy discussions within Nigeria’s banking and fintech ecosystem, particularly among young people and underserved communities.

What’s Being Said

“The PalmPay Young Stars initiative is not only about rewarding academic excellence, but also about helping children develop life skills that will benefit them in the future,” said Femi Hanson.

“Rather than spending impulsively, many of the students carefully selected practical items that would support their education, personal needs, and families,” the company stated in a release announcing the programme.

Financial education advocates have increasingly argued that introducing money management concepts at an early age could improve long-term financial behaviour and support Nigeria’s broader financial inclusion targets.

What’s Next

PalmPay is expected to continue expanding the Young Stars initiative to additional public schools across Nigeria

More education-focused interventions, including scholarships and school support programmes, are likely to be introduced under the initiative later in the year

Stakeholders in the fintech and education sectors are expected to intensify conversations around financial literacy for children and teenagers as digital payments adoption continues to rise nationwide

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: PalmPay’s latest Children’s Day initiative reflects a growing shift among Nigerian fintech companies toward combining corporate social responsibility with practical financial education. Beyond vouchers and rewards, the programme highlights how early financial literacy exposure can shape spending behaviour and decision-making among young Nigerians.