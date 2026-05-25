Foundation holds Lagos climate awareness rally to conclude Caravan phase

Key points

The People Planet and Peace Foundation organized a public rally in Lagos to drive climate change awareness.

Environmental walks marked the official conclusion of the Nigerian phase of the Climate Beyond Borders Caravan.

Operational pathways spanned multiple major cities including initial campaigns across Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta.

Activists urged participating stakeholders to actively prioritize renewable energy alternatives over non-renewable power sources.

Logistics coordinators utilized extensive regional partnerships to stage environmental awareness activities at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Main Story

The People Planet and Peace Foundation on Sunday held a rally to create public awareness on climate change in Lagos.

Mr Olatunji Francisco, the Lead for Climate Beyond Borders Caravan (CBBC) in Africa, said the rally was held to mark the closing of the Nigeria’s phase of the caravan.

He stated that the CBBC activities that started in Abuja had taken place in Ibadan and Abeokuta before coming to Lagos for the final stage.

According to him, CBBC is a multi-country initiative spanning 21 African nations, aimed at fostering environmental sustainability, promoting climate awareness, and strengthening cross-border collaboration.

To evaluate intermediate ecological strategies, participants highlighted localized advocacy channels designed to shift public energy utilization.

Mr Everest Ikechukwu, a CBBC Participant, who spoke on Climate change and environment awareness, urged the relevant stakeholders to prefer renewable energy usage to the non renewable sources of energy. He maintained that shifting community consumption patterns remains vital to mitigating regional environmental degradation.

Furthermore, administrative teams leveraged creative arts and external logistics networks to engage regional audiences during the closeout events.

Miss Olabisi Kumuyi, the Caravan Secretary, Nigeria, commended Mr Emmanuel Olaore popularly known as Sisco Lee for his song titled “planting trees toward climate change adaption”.

She appreciated Mr Duncan Seda, a CBBC participant from Kenya, for his excellent dancing performance at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Government to entertain audience, while thanking Mr Olumide Idowu of International Climate Change Development Initiative, Africa for the logistics support towards during the preparation.

The Issues

Coordinating cross-border logistical requirements across 21 diverse African nations to maintain uniform environmental messaging.

Overcoming deeply entrenched dependencies on non-renewable energy infrastructure within rapidly growing urban commercial hubs.

Translating complex scientific climate adaptation data into accessible public entertainment mediums like music and dance.

What’s Being Said

Regional directors specified the geographical scale of the ongoing advocacy model, noting that “CBBC is a multi-country initiative spanning 21 African nations, aimed at fostering environmental sustainability, promoting climate awareness, and strengthening cross-border collaboration.”

Campaign secretariats lauded local artistic contributions to the advocacy drive, specifically highlighting the “song titled ‘planting trees toward climate change adaption’.”

Organizational logs credited regional civil bodies for backing the urban deployment, acknowledging the vital “logistics support towards during the preparation.”

Public field reports confirmed the multi-city timeline of the local tour, stating that “activities that started in Abuja had taken place in Ibadan and Abeokuta before coming to Lagos for the final stage.”

What’s Next

Project administrators will transition the physical infrastructure of the Climate Beyond Borders Caravan from Nigeria to the next scheduled African nation.

Media teams will distribute the adaptation theme song across regional broadcasting channels to sustain public conservation awareness.

Environmental volunteers will execute follow-up urban tree-planting exercises around Surulere Local Government corridors.

Bottom Line Concluding a multi-city Nigerian tour that passed through Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta, the People Planet and Peace Foundation has wrapped up its local Climate Beyond Borders Caravan phase in Lagos, utilizing creative arts and cross-border partnerships at the Teslim Balogun Stadium to advocate for renewable energy deployment.